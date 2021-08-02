'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars to Cast

✖

Lucifer's cast is expanding as the Netflix series heads into its final season! On Wednesday, July 28, the streaming giant confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race stars Katya and Bob the Drag Queen are set to appear in Lucifer Season 6, the highly-anticipated final season of the Fox-turned-Netflix series. The exciting casting announcement was made as the streamer released a batch of first-look images from the final episodes.

Katya and Bob's casting was confirmed via the streamer's Most Twitter account, which is dedicated to the streamer's LGBTQ+ storytelling. After the official Netflix account shared stills from Season 6, the page quote-retweeted the post with two additional images. The first image shows Katya standing backstage, with the second image showing Lucifer Morningstar kissing Bob's cheek. While Netflix confirmed their addition to the cast, no further details were provided. From the images, it appears that both Katya and Bob will be appearing as themselves, though the circumstances surrounding their scenes remains unclear. It is also not yet known what episode or episodes they will appear in.

The casting announcement was just the latest to be made as fans await the final episodes. When the streamer released the first images last week, it also confirmed that Chris Coy will be joining the series. Coy starred as Martin on four episodes of AMC's hit series The Walking Dead and also bellboy Barry Horowitz in five episodes of True Blood. In Lucifer, Coy will star as a character named Alan, who, according to the images, takes Chloe Decker hostage. Coy is set to appear in the Season 6 premiere.

The Season 6 images provided the best clues yet about the final season, which up until this point, has been pretty secretive. The beloved series was initially set to end after Season 5, though a surprise Season 6 renewal meant that "there's a bunch of stuff we weren't going to tell that now we can't imagine not telling," according to co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. Speaking to Collider, Modrovich said Season 6 is "a much more intimate season" that isn't just filled with "empty action."

According to numerous reports, Season 6 will be a shortened season, with an episode count of just 10. At this time, Lucifer Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date, though filming wrapped months ago. Fans can catch up on all previous seasons of the show on Netflix.