Netflix Reveals Its Next Pierce Brosnan Movie After 'The Out-Laws' Success

Pierce Brosnan is sticking with Netflix following his hit action comedy film The Out-Laws in 2023. The actor has joined the cast of the streamer's upcoming whodunit, The Thursday Murder Club, based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman. The film "follows a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case."

Brosnan will play one of the four main members of the Thursday Murder Club alongside Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie. Also included in the ensemble cast are David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver, among others. The Thursday Murder Club is written and directed by Chris Columbus and is a co-production from Netflix and Amblin. A premiere date has not been announced, but filming is underway in the UK.

(Photo: The Out-Laws. Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott in The Out-Laws. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023. - Netflix)

The Thursday Murder Club marks Brosnan's latest project with Netflix. In 2023, he starred in The Out-Laws with Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, and Ellen Barkin. The film follows a bank manager on his wedding week who is robbed by criminals that he strongly suspects are his future in-laws, which later proves to be true. He ends up working with them when a crime boss the criminals made enemies with abducts his fiancé. While it got mixed reviews from critics, it quickly became a fan-favorite among Netflix audiences.

Aside from the upcoming Netflix film, Pierce Brosnan is staying as busy as ever. He has several projects coming up, including Four Letters of Love, The King of Kings, The Unholy Trinity, Giant, Black Bag, and Wolfland. He's been keeping occupied, and with The Thursday Murder Club keeping him on his toes as well, it will surely be exciting to see what comes from it all.

With filming ongoing for The Thursday Murder Club, more information should be revealed in the coming months, including a premiere date. Or, at the very least, an estimated premiere date. Considering the cast for the film, the wait will definitely be worth it, especially since the plot is pretty intriguing. It also helps that Brosnan will have a lot more upcoming projects to look forward to, which should help with the long wait.