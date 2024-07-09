'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Lands New Netflix Role

While Lucifer ended in 2021, Tom Ellis just can't seem to stay away from Netflix. After starring in the streamer's rom-com Players earlier this year, the actor has joined the cast of yet another Netflix film. Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club centers on a group of unlikely senior sleuths after a murder happens at a retirement home after they uncover a murder case, "and they're willing to risk their lives to solve it."

The whodunit stars an A-list ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver, among others. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the film is currently in production in the UK, meaning it's only just a matter of time before it's here.

Ellis' relationship with Netflix began when the former Fox supernatural dramedy Lucifer was saved from cancellation by the streamer on numerous occasions. On top of The Thursday Murder Club, he is working on yet another project for Netflix. He is set to provide the voice of GodCat in the upcoming adult animated series Exploding Kittens, loosely based on the popular tabletop card game of the same name. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Friday, July 12.

It's unknown what character Tom Ellis will be playing in The Thursday Murder Club, but Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie will play the four main members of the Thursday Murder Club. It already sounds like the film is going to be entertaining, and it's going to be exciting to see how it comes together. Even though there's no premiere date as of yet, the wait will definitely be worth it.

The Thursday Murder Club and Exploding Kittens are not the only projects that Ellis has in the works. He is also going to be a series regular in the upcoming second season of Hulu's Tell Me Lies and will be starring in the miniseries Washington Black. The actor is staying plenty busy and there's no telling what else he has up his sleeve. Additionally, as filming continues for The Thursday Murder Club, more information should be announced in the coming months, including a premiere date.