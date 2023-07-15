Pierce Brosnan Is Dashing as Ever at Age 70 as 'The Out-Laws' Hits Netflix

The Out-Laws is blowing up on Netflix, ranking as No. 1 last week and currently ranking as the No. 3 movie on the service. One of the key takeaways we keep seeing from fans who've watched the movie is how much they love Pierce Brosnan. At age 70, the former James Bond actor is still killing it, and it's clear that fans love seeing Brosnan still in action.

After roles in Black Adam and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in recent years, Brosnan plays Billy McDermott in The Out-Laws. Billy is the father of bride-to-be Parker (Nina Dobrev). Parker's fiance (Adam DeVine) suspects that Billy and mother-in-law Lilly (Ellen Barkin) are actually notorious bank robbers, and tons of antics ensue. Through it all, Brosnan looks as badass as ever. Continue on for a gallery of photos of Brosnan from The Out-Laws and the Netflix movie's premiere.