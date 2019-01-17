Netflix Renews ‘The Kominsky Method’ for Season 2

Netflix renewed Michael Douglas‘ new Netflix series The Kominsky Method for a second season, hot off the show’s surprising Golden Globe victories earlier this month.

The streaming service announced the renewal with a teaser video, reuniting stars Douglas and Alan Arkin joking about comedy in a restaurant booth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s about two deranged, neurotic, depressed old men whose lives are falling apart, who have nothing to offer anymore and know it. And are trying to survive,” Arkin said of the show. “It’s hysterical. It’s absolutely hysterical.”

The Komsinsky Method was created by Chuck Lorre and stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood, and Arkin as Norman Newlander, Sandy’s agent. The series also stars Sarah Baker as Mindy, Sandy’s daughter, and Last Man Standing‘s Nancy Travis as Lisa, Sandy’s new student. Danny DeVito and Ann-Margret also have recurring roles.

Douglas won the Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series and the show won Best Comedy/Musical Series. However, the show was not renewed at the time of its Golden Globe success because of a dispute between Netflix and producer Warner Bros. Television.

On Jan. 7, Deadline reported that Netflix wanted 13 episodes for season two, but Douglas wanted to do fewer. Season 1 ended up being only eight episodes, and Netflix agreed Monday to order the same number of episodes for Season 2.

“Streaming has made television much more acceptable to film people,” Douglas said after winning the Golden Globe on Jan. 6. That’s why you’re seeing so many film actors go in… That’s why now you’re seeing situations like The Kominsky Method, a half-hour comedy which can be 25 minutes long or 40 minutes long. You can say anything you want. There are no commercials. It’s as close as you can get to a short film. For me, at this point in my career and at my age, this is fantastic. I love it.”

For Douglas, The Kominsky Method is his first TV series since The Streets of San Francisco, which aired from 1972 to 1977.

For Lorre, the show is the latest in a long line of success for the longtime television writer. He is now working on the final season of The Big Bang Theory and co-created CBS’ Mom and Young Sheldon. He also created Disjointed, which ran for two seasons on Netflix, and is working on the CBS pilot Bob Hears Abishola, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kominsky Method‘s series win at the Golden Globes was a first for Lorre, whose Big Bang Theory never took home the top prize.

Netflix did not say when the new season will be released.

Photo credit: Netflix