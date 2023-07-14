New Series Featuring Patrick Mahomes Lands No. 1 on Netflix

Patrick Mahomes is considered by many as the face of the NFL. But now some could argue that the 27-year-old quarterback is one of the new faces of Netflix. The new docuseries Quarterback premiered on the streaming service this week and has landed No.1 on Netflix's TV charts in the United States. Quarterback takes a look at the lives of three NFL quarterbacks and what they go through during a season.

"For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season," the official synopsis states. "The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons."

Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is an executive producer and is seen in the first episode introducing the series. Earlier this month, Manning spoke to the New York Post about Quarterback and explained why the three quarterbacks were willing to allow access to the show.

"The last thing we wanted to be was a distraction, and that was our promise," Manning said. "We hope to continue this show in future seasons. In fact, our pitch is, if you do this show, we guarantee you'll win the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP."

Manning is referring to Mahomes who became Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP during the 2022 season. And while Mahomes is a draw, following the journeys of Cousins and Mariota makes the show interesting. Cousins has been criticized for not winning when it matters the most. Mariota, who is no longer with the Falcons, came into Atlanta last year after the team traded former MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

All eight episodes of Quarterback are now streaming on Netflix.