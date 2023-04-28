'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' Star Ken Goldin on What to Expect From 'Fast-Paced' Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Sports fans who collect memorabilia know the name Ken Goldin. The founder of the collectibles marketplace, Goldin has some of the most expensive collectible items in sports and entertainment, and fans will get a closer look at his company in the new Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Goldin who explained what viewers can expect when watching the six-episode series.

"I think that there is something in the show to capture everybody," Goldin exclusively told PopCulture. "They're going to see some celebrities and some athletes who have unique collectibles or want to find something. They're going to find lifelong collectors, and you're going to look at their collections and watch me hopefully negotiate to sell them. And then you're going to find individual people who happen to find something or happen to have bought something 20 years ago and then all of a sudden today it's worth a million dollars and it's going to change their life."

Goldoin continued: "It is definitely fast-paced. I think every episode you are going to see stuff that honestly is going to blow your mind. I mean, I just envision literally all throughout social media, people posting pictures of different things they see and big threads talking about it because they just can't believe that this exists or can't believe that Goldin had this."

As Goldin mentioned, celebrities are seen to either show off collectibles, find some collectibles or ask Goldin about how much collectibles featuring them are worth. One of those celebrities is Peyton Manning, who is an executive producer on the series. Manning was interested to work on this show because he collects items and is good friends with Goldin.

"Omaha [Productions] was approached, and Peyton loved the idea," Goldin said. "First of all, he's a collector himself, and second of all, he loves this stuff and he thought it would be a great show. So everybody had their role. Everybody played a part. And it's been wonderful working with Peyton. He does appear in one or more episodes with me. You'll have to see it to find out what happens and why he's there."

Most of Goldin's items he collects and sells are from the sports world. Most recently, Goldin went to social media to show off a baseball bat Babe Ruth used for the 1927 season, and that year stands out as that's when Ruth hit 60 home runs to set a single-season record.

"As far as game-used items, that may be the oldest," Golden said. "It's a bat that Babe Ruth used during his 1927 season, of course, Murderers' Row season. '27 Yankees, 60 home run season by Babe Ruth. So that is definitely my favorite and my most valuable item." King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is now streaming on Netflix.