Netflix Renews ‘Lucifer’ for Sixth and Final Season

It has been announced that Lucifer is officially returning for a Season 6 on Netflix. According to TV Line, Netflix has confirmed the news, but did not provide a count for how many episodes the season might contain. The streaming service did note, however, that this will in fact be the final season for the Lucifer.

The news just one day after it was announced that Season 5, Part 1 of Lucifer will premiere on Aug 21. Initially, Season 5 of Lucifer was scheduled to be its last, but after moving to Netflix from Fox for Season 4, the show found new life, and his been a hit with subscribers. There was initially some worry that Season 6 might not happen, due to a contract dispute between series star Tom Ellis and the show's producing studio, Warner Bros. Television. That was reportedly resolved, it seems, as Season 6 is a go at Netflix.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

This story is developing...