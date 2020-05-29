'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Confirms Return to Season 6 of Netflix Series

✖

Lucifer star Tom Ellis is confirmed to be on-board if the hit series returns for Season 6 on Netflix. TV Line reports that sources confirmed to the outlet that Ellis has officially inked a deal to stay with the show. There is currently no word on if Netflix will bring the show back for a sixth season, as Season 5 has yet to debut, but many seem to feel confident it will happen.

It was previously reported that Ellis had been in the middle of a contract dispute with WB Television, the shows producing studio. Reportedly, Ellis actually did have a deal in place to star in a sixth season of Lucifer, but was at risk for being in breach of that contract due to what appeared to be dissatisfaction over the terms of the agreement. Insiders told TV Line, at the time, that Warner Bros. TV had come back and "sweetened the pot" multiple times because "everyone wants Tom to be happy." However, one of the insiders stated "there’s a limit, and it’s been reached."

In other exciting Lucifer news, it was previously announced that actor Dennis Haysbert is joining the shows cast. Haysbert will be playing God, Lucifer's father. God has been referred to since Season 1 of the show, but this will mark the first time he has been physically portrayed. Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson commented on the big casting news, telling Entertainment Weekly in January, "We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer."

Haysbert also commented on joining the show, saying that he was most excited that he would once again get to work with his former 24 co-star D.B. Woodside, as he to stars in Lucifer. Woodside plays Amenadiel, the brother of Ellis' Lucifer, and the other son of God. While now they will be playing father and son, the two men played brothers — and presidents — in Fox's hit action-drama. "Every time I see D.B., there's always this fondness and this connection," Haysbert said. "We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you're going to have a kind of camaraderie. I don't know how I went from brothers to father. We're celestial. We can do that." Seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.