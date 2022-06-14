'Squid Game' Reality Show Coming to Netflix

✖

Fans of the 2021 South Korean drama Squid Game are about to have the chance to compete in a real-life version of the viral show. Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, announced at the Banff World Media Festival Tuesday that Netflix has officially ordered Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition series based on Hwang Don-hyuk breakout hit, which was recently renewed for another season.

Dubbed by Netflix as "the biggest reality competition series ever," according to Deadline, the upcoming addition to the company's growing reality TV slate will not only feature the largest cast at 456 contestants, but also a massive, record-setting grand prize of $4.56 million, numbers pulled directly from the series on which it is based. To win the prize money, contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the original show, which put a deadly twist on classic childhood games like red light, green light, as well as new and unique additions. The games will test the contestants' strategies, alliances, and character, with the contestant pool dwindling as some are eliminated (thankfully not in the same manner as Squid Game) each course.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," said Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix. "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

The announcement of the new series comes just days after Netflix, after months of waiting, officially gave the greenlight to Squid Game Season 2. The decision to move forward with a second season, as well as create a reality TV spinoff, doesn't come as much of a surprise. Squid Game debuted as the biggest television premiere in Netflix history, drawing in 1.65 billion viewing hours within the first 28 days of its streaming.

The 10-episode Squid Game: The Challenge will be filmed in the U.K. with Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serving as executive producers. Fans wanting to try their hand at real-life Squid Game challenges can now submit casting applications at SquidGameCasting.com.