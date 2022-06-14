Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

✖

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.

Season 2 will include 10 episodes, just like the first season. Garcia-Ruflo will be back, alongside Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Ted Humphrey will be back as executive producer and will be joined by Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South, The Night Shift) as showrunners. The other executive producers are Kelley, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. A+E Studios produces the series.

The Lincoln Lawyer was a big hit for Netflix, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries. Subscribers have watched over 260.5 million hours of the show as of June 5. The first season was based on Connell's second Lincoln Lawyer novel, The Brass Verdict. Season 2 will be based on the fourth Lincoln Lawyer book, The Fifth Witness.

The Lincoln Lawyer franchise began with Connelly's hit 2005 novel, about Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who works out of his Lincoln Town Car instead of a traditional office. In 2011, Matthew McConaughey played Haller in Brad Furman's film adaptation of the first novel. There are six novels featuring Haller, so Kelley has plenty of material for future seasons.

In The Fifth Witness, Haller finds that clients are still hard to come by during an economic downturn. He takes on the case of Lisa Trammel, whose house he has stopped the bank from taking. However, the bank is still pushing hard to foreclose on Lisa's house. When a bank employee is murdered, Lisa is about to be indicted and Haller has to prove her innocence. The novel was published in 2011 and won the 2012 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction.

"First of all, it's Mickey Haller, and it's one of those characters that are larger than life and that people really love him," Garcia-Ruflo told PopCulture.com in May when asked what attracted him to the project. "The world that Michael Connelly created is just... I love them. I read the books. He's such a good writer, and he really brings the details to the characters. And you really feel the atmosphere of what's happening, of the situations. So, that was one thing."