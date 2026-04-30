Claire Danes to Lead New Romance Series at Netflix

Claire Danes has landed her next project.

The Emmy-winning actress is set to star in Netflix’s new romance series Lovesick, from showrunner Sarah Treem, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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After winning a competitive bidding process, Netflix gave Lovesick, based on the Israeli series The Best Worst Thing, a straight-to-series order. It’s described as a “sweeping, modern romantic epic.” Danes will portray Annika, “a renowned breast cancer surgeon, has just received her own cancer diagnosis,” per the show’s logline. “Her new patient, Nate, is a promising politician. The series explores their interwoven lives, delving into themes of love, sex, illness, death, family, children, health, medicine, and the meaning of life — all while Annika is simultaneously undergoing breast cancer treatment.”

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

“I’m thrilled to get to tell this story with the genius Claire Danes,” Treem said in a statement. “We’ve been looking for something to do together for a very long time, and this character, Annika, is perhaps a mix of both of our wildest dreams. To get to tell a story about all the things keeping me up at night anyway — life, death, children, love, middle-age, courage, science, and faith — is an extraordinary opportunity I don’t take lightly in these turbulent times. We’re very grateful to Netflix for this significant commitment, and we cannot wait to get going.”

Lovesick marks Danes’ latest project with Netflix. She can most recently be seen in the psychological crime thriller miniseries The Beast in Me, which premiered in November and also stars Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales. Her breakout role came in 1994 when she starred as Angela Chase in the ABC teen drama My So-Called Life. Danes is best known for her role as Carrie Mathison in the Showtime drama Homeland, winning two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as two Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

THE BEAST IN ME. Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in Episode 104 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Additional credits include Little Women, Home for the Holidays, Romeo + Juliet, The Rainmaker, Les Misérables, The Mod Squad, The Hours, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Stage Beauty, Stardust, Me and Orson Welles, Temple Grandin, The Essex Serpent, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Full Circle, and The American Revolution. Stage credits include the off-Broadway production of The Vagina Monologues in 2000, the Broadway production of Pygmalion in 2007, and a production of Dry Powder in 2016.

Treem will write and executive produce Lovesick. Additional EPs include Danes; Avi Nir and Keren Shahar of Keshet Studios; and Peter Traugott. Universal Television and Keshet are the studios. Additional details about the show should be released soon.