Netflix Removes 'Anyone But You' From April Premiere Schedule

Anyone But You is no longer coming to streaming, at least not anytime soon. The Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney-led romantic comedy released in theaters right before Christmas, with Sony Pictures releasing an extended version for Valentine's Day. Since the film finished its theater run, it's started to release on digital and Blu-ray, and initially, it seemed like Netflix would become Anyone But You's streaming home.

Via TheWrap, in a now-deleted post, Netflix revealed on Mar. 19 on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the rom-com would drop on the platform on Apr. 23. However, it seems like plans have changed. Not only did Netflix delete the post about when Anyone But You would be streaming, but it is nowhere to be found amongst titles coming to Netflix in April 2024. As of now, the reason for the removal is unclear, as well as whether or not it will still be coming to Netflix, just at a later date.

It's very possible that Anyone But You is still coming to Netflix, just not next month. It is also possible that the film will be dropping on a different platform instead, but right now, there's nothing indicating that it will be streaming anywhere. It is odd that Netflix would say that it's streaming on Apr. 23, only to backtrack it just a few days later. Hopefully, another release date is announced very soon.

From Columbia Pictures, SK Global, RK Films, and Olive Bridge Entertainment, Anyone But You centers on Bea and Ben, whose first date was amazing, but their initial attraction turns sour. The pair reunite when they are both at a destination wedding in Australia, and pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. The film is directed by Will Gluck, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ilana Wolpert. Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

While Anyone But You isn't streaming just yet, the film is available on digital platforms such as YouTube, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Google Play, and Prime Video. It shouldn't be long until it comes to streaming, but fans will just have to be a little more patient. The wait will surely be worth it.