Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence Over Glen Powell Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out about those ongoing Glen Powell dating rumors. Months after the actress and her Anyone But You costar sparked speculation that they began an offscreen romance, the Euphoria star broke her silence as she graced the cover of Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood issue.

Admitting that she sometimes feels "beat up" by online rumors and "it's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself," Sweeney, 25, noted that her and Powell's upcoming movie is "a rom-com That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much." She added that Powell is "such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

"We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny,'" she continued. "They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."

Dating rumors began swirling around Sweeney and Powell after the actress posted group of photos taken during the production, including two showing her cozying up to Powell. They further fueled speculation when they appeared together at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April to present footage from the movie, is described as a modernized adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and follows two former rivals, portrayed by Sweeney and Powell, who hate each other but are continuously brought together during a trip to Australia.

When Sweeney and Powell took the stage together at CinemaCon, many believed they exhibited some strong chemistry. Sweeney jokingly called her co-star Top Gun, with Powell admitting, "I love when she calls me that." He also shared that Sweeney thought he was Miles Teller "under the fourth day of shooting."

Adding fuel to the romance rumor fire was Powell's breakup with Gigi Paris in April. At around the same time, Paris unfollowed both Sweeney and Powell on Instagram and also shared a cryptic post with a caption reading, "know your worth & onto the next." However, a source told PEOPLE that Powell and Paris had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out" due to the distance created by the actor's filming schedule.

As for Sweeney, she is engaged to Jonathan Davino. The couple, who work together as producing partners on her Fifty-Fifty Films production company, took the major step in their relationship in May 2022.