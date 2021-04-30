Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Season of Fan-Favorite Series Following Cancellation

✖

A fan-favorite Netflix original series is set to come to an end in just a few weeks, and ahead of its Thursday, May 13 final season premiere, Netflix dropped the official trailer. On Thursday, the streamer released the full-length Castlevania Season 4 trailer, teasing the final 10 episodes of the series based on the classic Konami video game.

Marking the first trailer for the season, and teasing that "Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire" and Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity, the more than two-minute-long clip was packed with action as Season 4 "where it all started." As they prepare for their last stand against Dracula and as the trailer shows plenty of fight scenes, Trevor Belmont says, "everything has led us here," adding, "we killed Dracula. And now we have to spend the rest of our lives making sure nobody brings him back from the dead."

Initially launching on Netflix back in 2017 with a four-episode season, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy that follows Trevor, who is the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan. As he attempts to save Eastern Europe from extinction by Vlad Dracula Tepes, he is joined by magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, Dracula's son. Netflix's official synopsis for Season 4 reads, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times."

While Season 4 is set to mark the end of the series, it will not necessarily mark the end of the Castlevania universe, as Netflix is reportedly eyeing a spinoff. According to Deadline, the streamer is considering spinoff series based in the same universe but with a different group of characters. Further details on the potential spinoff have not been revealed, though Samuel Deets, the show's primary director, said on Twitter he would "hopefully" be taking a break before starting work on the proposed spinoff. Deets also noted Netflix has not yet officially picked the spinoff up.

Castlevenia, which debuted as Netflix's first original animated series and the second adult animated comedy after F Is For Family, won IGN Award for Best Animated TV Series in 2018 and has maintained plenty of that success. The voice cast includes Richard Armitage, Graham McTavish, James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola, and Alejandra Reynoso. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of the series on Netflix before Season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 13.