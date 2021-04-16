Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After 4 Seasons

✖

A popular Netflix series is coming to an end. On Friday, the streaming service announced that Castlevania will end its run after the upcoming fourth season. Deadline was the first to report the news, and the fourth season will premiere on May 13.

Castlevania is "a dark medieval fantasy that follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish)," as mentioned by Deadline. Trevor is joined by his "misfit comrades race" who try to "find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council."

Castlevania launched in 2017 as Netflix's first original animated series and the second adult animated comedy after F Is For Family. The show became a big hit as the second season earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2018, Castlevania won IGN Award for Best Animated TV Series. Warren Ellis, Castlevania creator who is no longer involved in the series due to sexual misconduct allegations last year, spoke to io9 in March 2020 about his approach to the series, which is based on the popular video game.

“There were certain pieces, I did cherry-pick from different bits of the games — so, if you’re extremely well-versed in Castlevania lore then you will see things you recognize being draw in from places in the canon,” Ellis recently told io9 of his approach to the series. “If like me, you’ve never played the games, it won’t make a blind bit of difference to your enjoyment of the thing...I’m just making it up as I go along. It’s fine!”

Deadline also reports that a potential new show could be in the works. The details on the new show are scarce but it would be in the same universe. As mentioned, Castlevania is based on a video game of the same name. The game made its debut in 1986, and players controlled Simon Belmont who has to defeat Count Dracula. The success of the game led to a number of sequels and spinoffs over the years, with the most previous being Castlevania: Lord of Shadow 2, a game that was released in 2014.