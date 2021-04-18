Canceled Netflix Show Might Get a Spinoff

✖

Netflix canceled another TV show, but it isn't totally bad news. The streaming service confirmed to Deadline on Friday that Castlevania, the anime series based on the video game series of the same name, was ending with its upcoming fourth season, which will last 10 episodes and premiere on May 10. However, a spinoff is apparently in the works.

"While Castlevania, based on the classic Konami video game, will be coming to an end, the world it created may live on," reported Nellie Andreeva, Deadline's Co-Editor-in-Chief, TV. "I hear Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters."

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

Deadline also reported that Warren Ellis, the writer and creator of the Castlevania anime, would likely not return for a new show in the wake of the numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against him in 2020. While he had already written Castlevania Season 4 before allegations surfaced, Andreeva reported, "I hear he (Ellis) also has not been part of the conversations about a potential new show which likely won’t include him as a creative auspice."

More teases about the spinoff came out on Twitter after the Deadline article. Samuel Deets, the show's primary director, said he would "hopefully" be taking a break before starting work on the proposed spinoff. He also noted it had not been officially picked up just yet, but he and his co-workers at Powerhouse Animation would likely be working on the show if it did. The only other detail he teased was that Alucard, voiced in the initial series by James Callis, could possibly appear in some capacity.

👀👀👀 "While Castlevania, based on the classic Konami video game, will be coming to an end, the world it created may live on. I hear Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters." https://t.co/CZEY9uveLz — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) April 16, 2021

No other details on the spinoff have surfaced as of press time. The minds behind the show will have plenty of source material to pull from, though. There are loads of games in the Castlevania series, spanning from 1986's Castlevania to 2010's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (if you don't count the 2019 mobile game Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls). The first three seasons of Castlevania are currently streaming on Netflix.