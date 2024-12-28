Netflix Offers Update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 With Table Read Photos

Dearest gentle reader, it’s time to finally look forward to Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, and Netflix has dropped a look at the table read. While Season 4 of Bridgerton likely won’t be out until at least 2026, production has started on the regency romance drama. As a Christmas present for fans, the official Bridgerton Instagram shared some fun photos of some of the cast at the table read, including Season 4 leads Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie).

Also included in the photos are Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), among others. Fans also get a look at newbies Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun) and Isabella Wei (Posy Li).

After Season 3 jumped ahead of the books and centered on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, Season 4 is finally centering on the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict. Based on Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, Season 4 will see Benedict not wanting to settle down despite Anthony and Colin happily married – that is, until he meets a “captivating Lady in Silver” at his own mother’s masquerade ball.

According to Deadline, filming for Season 4 began in September in England, so it was only just a matter of time before pictures came out from production. A premiere date has not been revealed for Season 4, but showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that they are on a “two-year pace” to get the fourth season out, and it will likely remain the pace for the remainder of the series’ run. Season 3, which released in two parts, premiered in May and June of this year, meaning that Season 4 won’t be premiering until at least 2026 at the earliest.

At the very least, Bridgerton can always keep fans occupied by dropping more BTS from table reads and from filming, but there’s only so much that they can share. The wait will surely be worth it, and the long wait could push more people to read the books, even if the show is slightly different. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix. There’s enough steamy romance to go around with Daphne, Anthony, and Colin’s stories, and with Benedict’s up next, who knows what exactly will happen come 2026.