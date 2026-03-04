Netflix Picks Up Hit NBC Series

St. Denis Medical is getting the Netflix treatment.

The NBC comedy is heading to Netflix’s U.S. library on April 1, according to a new report from What’s on Netflix, with all 18 episodes of Season 1 hitting the streamer at once.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes as Season 2 of St. Denis Medical continues to air through March, and after the series was renewed for Season 3 last month.

Allison Tolman as Alex, David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron, and Kahyun Kim as Serena on st. denis medical (Photo by: NBC)

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary-style workplace comedy set in an underfunded and overworked hospital, following the healthcare workers as they navigate the daily chaos while trying to keep their heads above water.

Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as Joyce Henderson, the hospital’s executive director, and David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron Leonard, a curmudgeonly emergency physician. Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi round out the cast.

St. Denis Medical is the second major NBC comedy that will hit Netflix on April 1, with Reba McEntire’s bar sitcom Happy’s Place also set to arrive on the streamer.

NBC announced last month that both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place had been renewed for third seasons, with the network touting St. Denis Medical as the only primetime comedy across all the broadcast networks to see season-over-season linear growth in the key 18-49 age demographic, excluding Fox comedies, which can benefit from NFL lead-ins.

Reba McEntire as Bobbie and Belissa Escobedo as Isabella on ‘happy’s place’ (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place also impressed with its ratings, with the network noting that its average viewership for the first quarter of 2026 is up 15% in the key demographic and up 22% in total viewers when compared to the average of the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” shared Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, NBC & Peacock, in a statement at the time. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”