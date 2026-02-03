2 Beloved Sitcoms Renewed for New Seasons

Fans of St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place can ready themselves for more laughs in Season 3!

NBC announced Monday that it had renewed two of its sophomore comedies for new seasons in the 2026-27 season.

Allison Tolman as Alex and Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce on ‘st. denis medical’ (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary about an “underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” has been a huge hit in terms of the 18-49 demographic and total viewers, according to the network, which noted a 3% growth season over season in the demographic.

In Season 2, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) “bites off more than she can chew while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts and their own personal lives.”

In addition to McLendon-Covey, St. Denis Medical stars David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive producing.

Reba McEntire as Bobbie and Rex Linn as Emmett on ‘happy’s place’ (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place stars Reba McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner in the much-younger half-sister that she never knew she had.

In Season 2, as Happy’s Place reopens its doors, “a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern,” as per NBC. “Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

Happy’s Place, which also stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn, is up 22% in total viewers and 15% in the key demographic on average this quarter, according to NBC.

Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock in a statement. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

St. Denis Medical airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Happy’s Place airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and airs the next day on Peacock.