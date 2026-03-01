‘Amazing, Blessed, Grateful’: ‘Happy’s Place’ Star Melissa Peterman Shares Thoughts on Season 3 Renewal (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place is sticking around, and star Melissa Peterman shared her excitement with PopCulture.com.

NBC renewed the sitcom for Season 3 earlier this month.

Also starring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk, the series centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her late father’s tavern, only to find out that her new partner is her half-sister Isabella (Escobedo), whom she never knew about. Season 2 of Happy’s Place premiered in November, and the show is one of the first on NBC to secure a spot for next season.

Pictured: Melissa Peterman as Gabby — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

As for how she’s feeling about the good news, Peterman, who plays bartender Gabby, said, “Amazing, blessed, grateful.” She continued, “We’re very lucky to be working in this industry right now and to be doing a multi-cam, which people said were sort of going away. And I always feel like they never went away, and they should be making more of them. That’s what we want right now. We want that nostalgia, and we need laughs. We need some laughs.”

“And I tell the other actors, this is the place that every actor wishes they can get this moment because it’s very rare that you finished a job and then you know you have a job,” Peterman expressed. “And to have that feeling as an actor in a business where you never know what the next day will be, it’s such a nice place. So I said, enjoy it. It may never happen again, but it’s lovely. It’s so lovely to know we get to go back and do it again. And I’m thrilled.”

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

While there are still many episodes of Season 2 to look forward to, fans will be relieved knowing that there is much more on the way for Happy’s Place. And this could mean many more Reba reunions. The series has already brought on Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, while JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to appear later this season. It’s unknown who else could be walking through the doors of the tavern, but with another season coming, the possibilities are endless.

Season 3 won’t be here until at least this fall, but new episodes of Season 2 of Happy’s Place air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are available.