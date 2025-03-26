‘It’s So Wonderful’: ‘St. Denis Medical’ Star Kaliko Kauahi Talks Season 2 Renewal and Reteaming with ‘Superstore’ Producers (Exclusive)

NBC’s latest mockumentary comedy hit, St. Denis Medical, was recently renewed for a second season, and star Kaliko Kauahi spoke to PopCulture.com about the big news.

The series centers on the nurses and doctors working at an underfunded Oregon hospital. Kauahi, who plays nurse administrator Val, reflected on how popular the show’s gotten on the heels of the early renewal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s so wonderful, and I expect it’s just because when you’re in this business, you just expect nothing, but you just never know what’s gonna happen,” she said. “But from the beginning, you felt so much support from the studio and the network, but also from the fans. And even when I’m out and about, people enjoy the show, and that’s the greatest thing ever.”

Pictured: (l-r) Mekki Leeper as Matt, Kaliko Kauahi as Val — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

What also makes St. Denis Medical great for Kauahi is that the series comes from Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, who worked on fellow NBC sitcom Superstore. Spitzer created the series and served as executive producer while Ledgin was a producer, and Kauahi portrayed Sandra Kaluiokalani on all six seasons. Working with the duo again “was a dream,” she said.

“I mean, to get back with old friends, there’s such a comfort level when you know how people work, and they know how you work,” Kauahi explained. “So, I think there was a shorthand there that made things really easy. I know everybody else was new to them, but for us, it was just like old times. And we have a lot of the same crew that works with us. So to go to work and you already know everyone, not a nervous first day at school, it was so great. I have no complaints.”

While Kauahi is no stranger to sitcoms, also previously appearing on Chuck, Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, Raven’s Home, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, iCarly, and more, St. Denis Medical certainly stands out since the “style is different.” She continued, “First of all, you know, the mockumentary style was new to me. I know it’s not new to other people, but new to me. But this cast, when I signed on and I saw all the other fantastic actors that were on board, I was like, ‘This is a dream. We can’t lose. This is great.’”

Pictured in this screengrab: Kaliko Kauahi as Val — (Photo by: NBC)

“It’s been an adjustment for me personally,” Kauahi said in regards to being on a mockumentary and having to talk to the camera from time to time. “As an actor, you’re trained to not ever look into the camera, so to learn it’s okay sometimes. In the beginning I would only do it when it was scripted, when it was directed. And then I realized, ‘Oh, everyone else is just feeling it out and maybe give a glance.’ I was not doing that stuff, I’m a rule follower. This show gives you space to sort of lean into your character and feel it out, and so I realized, ‘Oh, I can just relax a little bit and have fun with it.’”

As for what drew Kaliko Kauahi to St. Denis Medical and Val, she said the character was “vastly different” from Sandra on Superstore. “Even though it’s the same creators and everything. It was nice. I love playing Sandra on Superstore, but to be able to come to work and play someone who is completely different it’s been such a blast for me.”

There are still a few episodes left of St. Denis Medical Season 1 and a lot more to look forward to. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.