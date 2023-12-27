Netflix Original With 6 Seasons Is Leaving the Service This Week

Every month, Netflix rotates out some of its content when adding new TV shows and movies. This week, a Netflix Original with six seasons is leaving the service. Dreamworks Animation's The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6 are leaving Netflix on Dec. 28, so fans have just one more day to stream the show before it leaves.

A spinoff of the Shrek franchise, The Adventures of Puss in Boots debuted on Netflix in 2015 and is set before the events of the Puss in Boots movie from 2011. According to a synopsis of the show, the story follows Puss in Boots as he fights "off an endless legion of invaders to protect the previously hidden Spanish town of San Lorenzo, after his actions unintentionally broke the spell that protected its legendary mystic treasure from the outside world. Subsequently, he must find a way to restore the protection spell that will cloak the town once more." While Puss in Boots is voiced by Antonio Banderas in the films, Eric Bauza handled the role in the streaming series. Additional voice cast stars include Jayma Mays, Paul Rugg, Carla Jimenez, Carlos Alazraqui, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, Joshua Rush, Candi Milo, and Ariebella Makana.

In 2022, Dreamworks released Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a sequel to the first Puss in Boots movie and the sixth movie in the Shrek film franchise. It was also the fourth movie of the series to be nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with one of the movie's stars: Harvey Guillen, who voices the lovable, quirky pup Perrito, and we asked Guillen about the big 2023 Oscar nomination news, which he confessed came as a big "surprise" to him.

"You never do something where you think they're going to get accolades for it or any kind of reward, so it was a nice surprise. It was not expected at all." Recalling where he was when he heard the news, Guillen said, "I think that morning my friend basically texted me, and she's also my publicist. She said, 'Puss in Boots!' And I think she misspelled it. It was, 'Puss in Puss,' or, 'Boots in Boots,' or something. And I was like, 'What? Boots and Boots?" She texts at six in the morning and I was like, 'What? What's going on?' And then I put together and then it's like, 'Nomination. Got a nomination for an Oscar.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' And it was a really nice surprise when she texted that. And again, not expected."