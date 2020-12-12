‘Merry Happy Whatever’ Season 2: Why Netflix Isn’t Making Another Season

Merry Happy Whatever was one of the many streaming gems that, unfortunately, didn’t get a big chance to shine. The show premiered in November 2019 and starred Dennis Quaid, Bridget Mendler, and Ashley Tisdale. While fans may have been pulling for a second season of the sitcom, Netflix canceled it after one season.

You may be wondering why Merry Happy Whatever was canceled amidst the current holiday season, and Tucker Cawley, the show’s creator, has the answer. He previously took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the show’s cast and crew. In March 2020, when it was first reported that Merry Happy Whatever was canceled, Cawley shared a photo of the cast and crew on Instagram alongside a note about the show’s future.

“Hey everybody. I wanted to let you know that Merry Happy Whatever will unfortunately not be coming back for a second season,” the creator wrote at the time. “Sad news, but I am so happy and grateful that I got to make the episodes we did with such a lovely, talented group of actors, writers, directors, producers and crew. It was a joy (even when it wasn’t [wink emoji]) Thank you to one and all! And thank you for watching! Your kind words meant so much to all of us. And remember, if you ever find yourself missing the Quinn family, they’ll always be there on Netflix! Take care.”

As the title of the show suggests, Merry Happy Whatever showcased the dysfunctional dynamics of the Quinn family as they navigated the holiday season. Quaid starred as Don Quinn, the patriarch of the family. He was the father of four kids, played by Tisdale, Mendler, Siobhan Murphy, and Hayes MacArthur. Throughout the season, each of the kids dealt with something that they were trying to keep a secret from their father, per Narcity. For example, Mendler’s character, Emmy, had a new boyfriend who was trying to win over the family before proposing to her. Tisdale’s character, Kayla, was going through a divorce while also coming to terms with her sexuality.

When the series debuted in November of 2019, it earned many positive reviews from fans. Tisdale’s former High School Musical co-star and good friend Vanessa Hudgens even tuned in to the series. However, the show received a low rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (33%) and an average rating from IMDb (6.2 out of 10). It was subsequently canceled months after it premiered on Netflix.