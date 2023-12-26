Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Dec. 25)

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean Netflix is done handing out gifts. This week, as the world counts down the hours to 2024, the streamer will cap off the year with a round of final additions to its streaming library, with six all-new titles dropping this week. Of the new additions, five of them are Netflix original series and films. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon' Premiere Date: Monday, Dec. 25

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence."

'Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1' Premiere Date: Monday, Dec. 25

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future."

'Thank You, I'm Sorry' (Photo: Johan Paulin/Netfl) Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Sara lives in a perfect nuclear family with Daniél, their little son Eliot, and a second child on its way. But their life is to be turned upside down and the heavily pregnant Sara is suddenly left alone. The help soon appears from a completely unexpected side when Sara's estranged older sister, Linda, a helpless immature adult with a big erratic dog offers to move in and help out."

'Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp – and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended – are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary."

'Pokémon Concierge' Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 28

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "'Pokémon Concierge' is the first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company and an ambitious stop-motion project produced by critically acclaimed dwarf studios. The delightful series follows Haru, a new concierge, who takes care of the Pokémon alongside the experienced senior staff. As she learns how to make her guests happy, she also embarks on a journey of adventure, friendship, and self-discovery."

'Berlin' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever."