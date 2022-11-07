2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023.

Kimmel joins an increasingly star-studded lineup for this year's Oscar Awards, including producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. In a statement about Kimmel's involvement, the duo said: "We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!" Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. After that, the Oscars went without a definitive host in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Oscars suffered in these last few years, with declining ratings and disinterest from some critics and film enthusiasts, especially on social media. The lack of a host had some viewers questioning the pomp and circumstance of the award show altogether, and questioning whether it was really worth all the hype it generated among casual movie fans.

Of course, the 2022 Oscars had their own special sensation thanks to actor Will Smith. Smith stole the show by storming on stage to slap Chris Rock in earnest retribution for a joke he made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith is now banned from the Oscars, so there is no fear of a repeat offense this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly considered these controversies and the input from critics, viewers and members in the hopes of planning out a better award show this year. The Academy's new CEO, Bill Kramer and new president, Janet Yang even joked about their plans in an Academy meeting back in September.

"From our recent member survey, we learned from our Academy members that they did not love the 94th Oscars," Kramer said, according to a report by THR. This prompted laughter from others in attendance, but Kramer went on: "It had a 20 percent positivity rating from Academy members, compared to 61 percent for the 92nd; only 2 percent liked the Fan Favorite; only 17 percent approved of the pre-recorded awards; and fewer Academy members are watching the full show – 67 percent for the 92nd, 59 percent for the 94th."

Now, Kramer and Yang have issued a joint statement explaining how hiring Kimmel will help restore the Oscars. They said: "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide. With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."