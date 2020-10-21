Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2020
As daylight hours grow shorter, the fall air gets crisper and time at home becomes more important than ever during the pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Nov. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
COMING 11/1
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
COMING 11/2 - 11/9
Avail. 11/2/20:
Prospect
Avail. 11/3/20:
Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mother -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/4/20:
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/5/20:
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM
Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/6/20:
Citation -- NETFLIX FILM
Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM
The Late Bloomer
Avail. 11/9/20:
Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/10 - 11/17
Avail. 11/10/20:
Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/11/20:
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/12/20:
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM
Prom Night
Avail. 11/13/20:
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM
The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM
The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/15/20:
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Avail. 11/16/20:
Loving
Whose Streets?
Avail. 11/17/20:
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/18 - 11/26
Avail. 11/18/20:
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/19/20:
The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/20/20:
Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM
Voices of Fire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/22/20:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square -- NETFLIX FILM
Machete Kills
Avail. 11/23/20:
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/24/20:
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM
Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM
Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/25/20:
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM
Great Pretender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 11/26/20:
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 11/27 - 11/30
Avail. 11/27/20:
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Call -- NETFLIX FILM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/20:
The Uncanny Counter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/29/20:
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/30/20:
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
COMING SOON
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 15-17 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mismatched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supernatural: Season 15
Trial 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Song Exploder: Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.
Featured artists include 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album ALICIA; Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon “Hamilton”; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind “LA,” the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC.
All four episodes of Song Exploder are available to stream on Netflix now.
'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR'
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream now, as is The Haunting of Hill House.
'REBECCA'
After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.
Rebecca begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 21.