Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2020

As daylight hours grow shorter, the fall air gets crisper and time at home becomes more important than ever during the pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Nov. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 11/1 M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 60 Days In: Season 5 A Clockwork Orange Boyz n the Hood Casper Christmas Break-In Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6 Easy A Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Elliot the Littlest Reindeer Forged in Fire: Season 6 Jumping the Broom Knock Knock Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 Little Monsters (1989) Mile 22 Ocean's Eleven Paul Blart: Mall Cop Piercing Platoon School Daze Snowden The Garfield Show: Season 3 The Impossible The Indian in the Cupboard The Next Karate Kid Wheels of Fortune Yes Man prevnext

COMING 11/2 - 11/9 Avail. 11/2/20: Prospect Avail. 11/3/20: Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Mother -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/4/20: A Christmas Catch Christmas With A Prince Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/5/20: A New York Christmas Wedding Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Midnight At The Magnolia Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/6/20: Citation -- NETFLIX FILM Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM The Late Bloomer Avail. 11/9/20: Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

COMING 11/10 - 11/17 Avail. 11/10/20: Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trash Truck -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/11/20: Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/12/20: Fruitvale Station Graceful Friends Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM Prom Night Avail. 11/13/20: American Horror Story: 1984 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/15/20: A Very Country Christmas America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hometown Holiday Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 V for Vendetta Avail. 11/16/20: Loving Whose Streets? Avail. 11/17/20: The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

COMING 11/18 - 11/26 Avail. 11/18/20: El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/19/20: The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/20/20: Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM Voices of Fire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/22/20: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square -- NETFLIX FILM Machete Kills Avail. 11/23/20: Hard Kill Shawn Mendes: In Wonder -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/24/20: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/25/20: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM Great Pretender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 11/26/20: Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM prevnext

COMING 11/27 - 11/30 Avail. 11/27/20: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Call -- NETFLIX FILM Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/28/20: The Uncanny Counter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/29/20: Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/30/20: The 2nd A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM RUST CREEK Spookley and the Christmas Kittens prevnext

COMING SOON ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 15-17 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mismatched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Supernatural: Season 15 Trial 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY prevnext

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Song Exploder: Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists include 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album ALICIA; Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon “Hamilton”; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind “LA,” the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC. All four episodes of Song Exploder are available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' (Photo: Erick Schroter/Netflix) From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone. The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream now, as is The Haunting of Hill House. prevnext