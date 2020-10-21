Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2020

By Libby Birk

As daylight hours grow shorter, the fall air gets crisper and time at home becomes more important than ever during the pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Nov. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 11/1

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

COMING 11/2 - 11/9

Avail. 11/2/20:

Prospect

Avail. 11/3/20:

Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/4/20:

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 11/5/20:

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM 

Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 11/6/20:

Citation -- NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

Avail. 11/9/20:

Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 11/10 - 11/17

Avail. 11/10/20:

Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/11/20:

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/12/20:

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night

Avail. 11/13/20:

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM

The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/15/20:

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 

V for Vendetta

Avail. 11/16/20:

Loving

Whose Streets?

Avail. 11/17/20:

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 11/18 - 11/26

Avail. 11/18/20:

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/19/20:

The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/20/20:

Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM

Voices of Fire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/22/20:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square -- NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

Avail. 11/23/20:

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/24/20:

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/25/20:

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM

Great Pretender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 11/26/20:

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 11/27 - 11/30

Avail. 11/27/20:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Call -- NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/20:

The Uncanny Counter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/29/20:

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/30/20:

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

COMING SOON

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 15-17 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mismatched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supernatural: Season 15

Trial 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

(Photo: Netflix)

Song Exploder: Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.

Featured artists include 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album ALICIA; Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon “Hamilton”; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind “LA,” the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC.

All four episodes of Song Exploder are available to stream on Netflix now.

'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR'

(Photo: Erick Schroter/Netflix)

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream now, as is The Haunting of Hill House.

'REBECCA'

(Photo: Netflix)
After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Rebecca begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

