Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2020

After adding dozens of new shows and movies for the month of November, Netflix just announced a handful of titles set to leave the streaming platform this month. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout November 2020 to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during quarantine. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in November, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 11/1 - 11/14: Leaving 11/1/20: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil Olympus Has Fallen Shark Night Leaving 11/4/20: Death House Leaving 11/6/20: Into the Forest Krisha Leaving 11/7/20: Hit & Run Hope Springs Eternal The Sea of Trees Sleepless Leaving 11/8/20: Bathtubs Over Broadway Leaving 11/11/20: Green Room Leaving 11/14/20: Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1 prevnext

LEAVING 11/15-11/27: Leaving 11/15/20: 9 Abominable Christmas The Addams Family Drive Leaving 11/16/20: Santa Claws Soul Surfer Leaving 11/17/20: Sour Grapes Leaving 11/22/20: End of Watch Leaving 11/23/20: Bushwick Shot Caller Leaving 11/26/20: The Lincoln Lawyer Leaving 11/27/20: Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill Jeopardy!: College Championship III Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick The Nutcracker and the Four Realms prevnext

LEAVING 11/30: Anaconda The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl The Bachelor: Season 13 Bad News Bears Diana: In Her Own Words Gridiron Gang Hostage National Security Lakeview Terrace Moneyball Ocean's Eleven Ocean's Twelve Ocean's Thirteen Priest Stand and Deliver The Tribes of Palos Verdes West Side Story Y Tu Mamá También You Don't Mess with the Zohan Zodiac prevnext

