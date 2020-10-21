Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2020
After adding dozens of new shows and movies for the month of November, Netflix just announced a handful of titles set to leave the streaming platform this month. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout November 2020 to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during quarantine. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax.
After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in November, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 11/1 - 11/14:
Leaving 11/1/20:
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving 11/4/20:
Death House
Leaving 11/6/20:
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving 11/7/20:
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8/20:
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11/20:
Green Room
Leaving 11/14/20:
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
LEAVING 11/15-11/27:
Leaving 11/15/20:
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving 11/16/20:
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving 11/17/20:
Sour Grapes
Leaving 11/22/20:
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23/20:
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26/20:
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27/20:
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
LEAVING 11/30:
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
