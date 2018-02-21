Everything Coming to Netflix in February

New month, new Netflix options available to binge.

In a year when Netflix has vowed to release more than 200 original projects, the company is set to debut several movies and shows directly to its streaming platform in February. Among them are multiple comedy specials and documentaries, Everything Sucks! season one and original film Forgotten.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But keeping in line with another core segment, it will also add several fan-favorite flicks and binge-watch worthy series to its catalog. In February, the streaming service adds the American Pie franchise, Oceans films and The Emoji Movie.

Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time?

Coming 2/1:

Available 2/1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Coming 2/2-2/14:

Available 2/2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available 2/7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available 2/9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming 2/15-2/28:

Available 2/15



Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/17

Blood Money

Available 2/18

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/21

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available 2/22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available 2/23

Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/24



Jeepers Creepers 3

Available 2/26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available 2/27

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Want to see what’s leaving Netflix in February? Check out the full list here.

New releases to binge while you wait:

As you wait for these fresh new options to hit Netflix’s streaming service, give one of these newer releases a shot! From docuseries to thriller, drama or romance, there’s an option for every movie or TV lover.

‘Mudbound’:

Mudbound is an American period drama, based on a novel of the same name, that depicts two World War II veterans — one white, one black — who return to civilian life in Mississippi following their service. The film follows the men as they experience PTSD and racial tensions in the Jim Crow South and look to carve out a meaningful life after combat.

The Netflix original film, which stars Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell and Mary J. Blige, received two nominations at the 75th Golden Globe Awards and earned four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Blige), Best Original Song (“Mighty River” by Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematogaphy.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’:

Former The Late Show host David Letterman has returned to broadcasting for a monthly special on Netflix called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, a longform talk show during which he will interview some of America’s most recognizable faces.

In the first episode, Letterman sat down with former President Barack Obama, during which they discussed his time dancing on stage with his daughters and late musical icon Prince, putting together furniture, his outlook on social media and his mother.

Watch Letterman’s interview with Obama ahead of his next episode, to be released Feb. 9, which follows a sit-down with George Clooney. Ahead of the full interview, Netflix released a clip of Clooney — who rarely talks about his personal life — revealing the unique way he met wife Amal.

‘Dirty Money’:

If docuseries are your genre of choice, consider watching Netflix original Dirty Money, which exposes six true stories of greed and corruption by corporations with global impacts.

Each episode is created by a different filmmaker and tackles controversies including VW’s emission coverup and shady government alliance, Donald Trump’s history as a “con”fidence man, HSBC’s connection to drug cartels and Martin Shkreli’s road from Big Pharma scammer to incarcerated felon, among others.

The fresh series, which hit Netflix’s streaming platform January 26, touts Alex Gibney as executive producer, also known for exposé projects, including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.

‘Mindhunter’:

Based on true events, Mindhunter is a thrilling crime series which follows the investigative practices of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McAllany). The pair of FBI agents seek to understand the minds of repeat, strategic murderers by interviewing them and examining their psyches, developing the modern tactics of profiling serial killers along the way.

In season one of the Netflix original series, which debuted in 2017, Ford and Tench conducted interviews with real-life killer characters Ed Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos and mass murderer Richard Speck. The series also follows the movements of an ADT serviceman, who is based on BTK killer Dennis Rader.

The series has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to begin filming in April.

‘Our Souls At Night’:

On a date night in, stream Netflix original Our Souls At Night, which follows elderly Louis (Robert Redford) and Addie (Jane Fonda) as they propose a friendship after living alone for years. The couple have lived next door to each other for years, they admit, but have never taken the time to get to know one another.

The heartwarming story highlights the reality of aging, loneliness and a never-ending desire to seek partnership and romance.

For Redford and Fonda, their on-screen reunion marked a special occasion: the 50th anniversary of Barefoot In the Park.