Everything Coming to Netflix in February

New month, new Netflix options available to binge.
In a year when Netflix has vowed to release more than 200 original projects, the company is set to debut several movies and shows directly to its streaming platform in February. Among them are multiple comedy specials and documentaries, Everything Sucks! season one and original film Forgotten.
Videos by PopCulture.com
But keeping in line with another core segment, it will also add several fan-favorite flicks and binge-watch worthy series to its catalog. In February, the streaming service adds the American Pie franchise, Oceans films and The Emoji Movie.
Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV viewing schedule for family nights or alone time?
Coming 2/1:
Available 2/1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Coming 2/2-2/14:
Available 2/2
Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
Available 2/7
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available 2/9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 2/15-2/28:
Available 2/15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/17
Blood Money
Available 2/18
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/21
Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available 2/22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available 2/23
Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/24
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available 2/26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available 2/27
Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Want to see what’s leaving Netflix in February? Check out the full list here.
New releases to binge while you wait:
As you wait for these fresh new options to hit Netflix’s streaming service, give one of these newer releases a shot! From docuseries to thriller, drama or romance, there’s an option for every movie or TV lover.
‘Mudbound’:
Mudbound is an American period drama, based on a novel of the same name, that depicts two World War II veterans — one white, one black — who return to civilian life in Mississippi following their service. The film follows the men as they experience PTSD and racial tensions in the Jim Crow South and look to carve out a meaningful life after combat.
The Netflix original film, which stars Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell and Mary J. Blige, received two nominations at the 75th Golden Globe Awards and earned four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Blige), Best Original Song (“Mighty River” by Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematogaphy.
‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’:
Former The Late Show host David Letterman has returned to broadcasting for a monthly special on Netflix called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, a longform talk show during which he will interview some of America’s most recognizable faces.
In the first episode, Letterman sat down with former President Barack Obama, during which they discussed his time dancing on stage with his daughters and late musical icon Prince, putting together furniture, his outlook on social media and his mother.
Watch Letterman’s interview with Obama ahead of his next episode, to be released Feb. 9, which follows a sit-down with George Clooney. Ahead of the full interview, Netflix released a clip of Clooney — who rarely talks about his personal life — revealing the unique way he met wife Amal.
‘Dirty Money’:
If docuseries are your genre of choice, consider watching Netflix original Dirty Money, which exposes six true stories of greed and corruption by corporations with global impacts.
Each episode is created by a different filmmaker and tackles controversies including VW’s emission coverup and shady government alliance, Donald Trump’s history as a “con”fidence man, HSBC’s connection to drug cartels and Martin Shkreli’s road from Big Pharma scammer to incarcerated felon, among others.
The fresh series, which hit Netflix’s streaming platform January 26, touts Alex Gibney as executive producer, also known for exposé projects, including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.
‘Mindhunter’:
Based on true events, Mindhunter is a thrilling crime series which follows the investigative practices of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McAllany). The pair of FBI agents seek to understand the minds of repeat, strategic murderers by interviewing them and examining their psyches, developing the modern tactics of profiling serial killers along the way.
In season one of the Netflix original series, which debuted in 2017, Ford and Tench conducted interviews with real-life killer characters Ed Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos and mass murderer Richard Speck. The series also follows the movements of an ADT serviceman, who is based on BTK killer Dennis Rader.
The series has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to begin filming in April.
‘Our Souls At Night’:
On a date night in, stream Netflix original Our Souls At Night, which follows elderly Louis (Robert Redford) and Addie (Jane Fonda) as they propose a friendship after living alone for years. The couple have lived next door to each other for years, they admit, but have never taken the time to get to know one another.
The heartwarming story highlights the reality of aging, loneliness and a never-ending desire to seek partnership and romance.
For Redford and Fonda, their on-screen reunion marked a special occasion: the 50th anniversary of Barefoot In the Park.