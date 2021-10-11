‘Murder Mystery 2’ With Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler: What to Know

Adam Sandler has built an extremely successful partnership with Netflix and is set to continue that with his next project, a sequel to 2019’s action-comedy Murder Mystery. The sequel was officially announced during Netflix‘s massive fan event, TUDUM, and Sandler’s co-star Jennifer Aniston will also be returning. Not only that but Sandler’s frequent collaborator David Spade had joined the cast and filming is set to begin in January.

At this point in time, no plot details have been released. Murder Mystery was a massive hit for Netflix, with 30.9 million Netflix households watching at least 70 percent of the movie. That number grew to 73 million households within the first four weeks.

Aniston briefly mentioned the project in a recent interview with Marie Claire Australia. “I’m missing movie theatres,” Aniston explained. “But I just want to do great work in whatever medium it comes up in.” The first Murder Mystery was a comedic whodunnit about a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) who take a trip to Europe in order to spice up their stagnant marriage. However, they get more than they bargain for when a chance meeting puts them at the top of the suspect list for the murder of a billionaire.

Murder Mystery 2 will be Aniston and Sandler’s third collaboration after playing love interests in Just Go With It and Murder Mystery. The two also have a genuine friendship, with Sandler giving a speech at the ceremony for Aniston’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I love this girl, my wife loves this girl, the entire world loves this girl,” the Uncut Gems star said. “The girl who put the grace in Office Space, put the jolly in Along Came Polly, put the ‘hor’ in Horrible Bosses, put the good girl in The Good Girl and took her naked boobs out of Wanderlust. For god’s sake, let the girl have one thing she can keep to herself, you greedy bastards out there.”

While they filmed the first Murder Mystery, Aniston had one request from Sandler. “I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit,” she quipped in an interview. “Conditioned.” Sandler joked that his family kept a close eye on them while filming, but only for Aniston’s benefit. “The only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side going, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!” he joked. “They (Jackie and the kids) watched the kissing. They love it. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’”