‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Doubles up First Look With 2 New Sneak Peeks at Netflix TUDUM

The Witcher Season 2 is nearly here, and fans got a brand new teaser for the fantasy epic on Saturday during the Netflix TUDUM virtual fan event. The Witcher is one of the most popular Netflix Original Series currently airing, so it’s no surprise that the streamer set aside some new content and big announcements for this weekend’s event. It gives fans a fresh look at the strife coming to The Continent this December.

First and foremost, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich announced that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 3, and that there is another anime-style animated movie in the works as well. She promised even more Witcher content coming to Netflix in the future, and thanked fans for their overwhelming support. The streamer then showed two new clips and a new, expanded trailer ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Dec. 17, 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first teaser begins with the eerie question: “Have you told the girl the truth?” It’s asked by Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), and is a clear reference to Ciri (Freya Allan). Nivellen and Geralt (Henry Cavill) then share a friendly conversation which comes almost word for word from the short story this scene is based on. The second clip featured Geralt and Ciri together in a dark apartment where danger seemed close. Here, Ciri got an up-close and personal look at Geralt’s more monstrous side.

After that, Netflix showed a whole new trailer for The Witcher Season 2, with more action packed into it than fans have dared to dream the series would provide. It looks like the budget is even bigger this time around, and the producers are sparing no expense when it comes to stunts. It also looks like the threat of war is growing exponentially fast this time around.

The Witcher first premiered in December of 2019, and although it was immensely popular, it has been difficult to get the second season together in time. After numerous COVID-19 delays and other production issues, the second season is finally set to air on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — about two years after the series premiere.

By all appearances, it will be worth the wait. The show is adapted from author Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Saga novels and short stories, with Season 1 drawing mainly on Sword of Destiny and The Last Wish. Season 2 will get into the parts of the story that are grander in scope, though it still has some material from the short stories to get through as well.

The Witcher takes place in a medieval-inspired fantasy world in a land referred to simply as “The Continent,” with a number of kingdoms facing incursion from the growing Nilfgaard Empire. This world has humans living alongside elves, dwarves and other magical creatures, including magical beasts and monsters out in the wild places. Witchers are magically-enhanced humans tasked with defending society from those monsters — for a price.

The story explores themes of war, apathy and redemption in this context, with a heavy dash of romance for good measure. It centers around a Witcher named Geralt (Cavill), his on-again, off-again sorceress lover Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the runaway princess Ciri (Freya Allan), with whom both of them develop a kind of parental bond with. The three of them are forced to navigate a war-torn continent as they struggle to make sense of these relationships for themselves.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 17 on Netflix, with the first season available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates from the streaming service’s TUDUM fan event as they become available!