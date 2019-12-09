Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ Renewed for Season 4

Netflix’s Spanish-language original series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) has officially been renewed for a fourth season. After debuting its third outing to record-breakng numbers in July, the streamer announced Sunday that it had renewed the Alex Pina-created series for Season 4, which is set to premiere on Friday, April 3.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

Centering around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission, the series has gained a loyal fanbase, with many celebrating news of the renewal on social media.

“You shouldn’t have said this so early cause now [every day] is a bad day till April 4th,” one fan wrote, already dreading the months-long wait for new episodes.

“Yaaaaaas!!!!!!!! I binged the heck out of this show it’s so good!!” another fan reacted to the news.

“Waited for this tweet like for ever! Yay,” commented a third.

After airing its third season on July 19, the series had given its fanbase hope that a fourth season was in the works. After renowned horror author Stephen King tweeted his need for more episodes, asking when the series would return, the official La Casa de Papel Twitter account responded by teasing, “the gang is working hard on part 4.”

The gang is working hard on part 4, but don’t worry, we’ll make sure you’re the first to know when we’re back.😏 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) August 14, 2019

The renewal doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise given that Netflix previously revealed that Money Heist was its most-watched non-English series, with 34.3 million households tuning in for Season 3. Those numbers marked the largest first-week global household turnout for a non-English-language Netflix series, with over 70 percent of viewers finishing the entire season within just seven days.

We’re going to need more masks for all of you. 34,355,956 households watched #LCDP3 in its first week, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of the gang. 👺 pic.twitter.com/rdNHfA4UH3 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) August 1, 2019

Created by Pina, Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

Seasons 1-3 of series La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will hit the streamer on Friday. April 3.