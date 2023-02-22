Netflix Is Losing Only 8 Titles in March

Netflix is surprisingly only losing a handful of titles in March. Only eight titles were included on the streamer's leaving-in-March list, including an Oscar-winning classic and a popular Nickelodeon series. Arrested Development is still expected to leave the streamer in March, but was not included on the list.

All three seasons of the SundanceTV series Hap and Leonard will leave on March 5. The series was based on the novels by Joe R. Lansdale and starred James Purefoy and the late Michael K. Williams as the title characters. Only 18 episodes were produced across the three seasons, which aired between 2016 and 2018.

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) and the first three seasons of Outback Truckers are leaving on March 16. The Butler stars Forest Whitaker as Cecil Gaines, who served as the White House butler for 34 years before retiring in 1986. Outback Truckers is a reality series about Australian truck drivers.

Instant Hotel Season 2 will leave on March 18, while the first three seasons of Shitsel are leaving on March 24. The first season of Instant Hotel disappeared from Netflix in December. The series was considered a Netflix Original in the U.S., but it aired on Seven Network in Australia. Season 2 aired in 2019 and no third season was ever produced. Shitsel is an Israeli drama series that focused on a family living in Jerusalem.

The hit Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush (2009-2013) will disappear from Netflix on March 25. Big Time Rush starred Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson as a group of hockey players from Minnesota now living in Hollywood. The quartet form a boy band, under the stewardship of a manager played by Stephen Kramer Glickman. In real life, the group released three albums and had a reunion tour in 2022.

The movies 30 Minutes Or Less and Brokeback Mountain will leave on March 31. Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain won Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score at the 2006 Oscars, and stars Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. 30 Minutes Or Less is a 2011 comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride, and Aziz Ansari. It was directed by Ruben Fleisher.

Netflix's March list did not mention that Arrested Development is set to leave on March 14. The streamer carried the first three seasons, as well as the fourth and fifth seasons produced for Netflix. The first three (and best) seasons are also available to stream on Hulu, but it's unclear if the fourth and fifth seasons will resurface there.