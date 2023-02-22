Everything New Coming to Netflix in March 2023
As winter begins to come to a close and spring beckons in March, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on March 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2023.
COMING 3/1
Cheat -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me -- NETFLIX FILM
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon's Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girlprevnext
COMING 3/2 - 3/9
Avail. 3/2/23
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Karate Sheep -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Masameer County: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sex/Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
This Is Where I Leave You
Avail. 3/3/23
Love at First Kiss -- NETFLIX FILM
Next in Fashion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Split the Root
Avail. 3/4/23
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Divorce Attorney Shin -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/6/23
Ridley Jones: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/7/23
World War Z
Avail. 3/8/23
Faraway -- NETFLIX FILM
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/9/23
You: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
COMING 3/10 - 3/20
Avail. 3/10/23
The Glory Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Have a nice day! -- NETFLIX FILM
Luther: The Fallen Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Outlast -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rana Naidu -- NETFLIX SERIES
10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training : Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1
Avail. 3/14/23
Ariyoshi Assists -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/15/23
The Law of the Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/16/23
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Shadow and Bone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Still Time -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/17/23
Dance 100 -- NETFLIX SERIES
In His Shadow -- NETFLIX FILM
Maestro in Blue -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Magician's Elephant -- NETFLIX FILM
Noise -- NETFLIX FILM
Sky High: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/20/23
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILYprevnext
COMING 3/21 - 3/31
Avail. 3/21/23
We Lost Our Human -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/22/23
Invisible City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Waco: American Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/23/23
Johnny -- NETFLIX FILM
The Night Agent -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/24/23
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Avail. 3/28/23
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/29/23
Emergency: NYC -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unseen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wellmania -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/30/23
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unstable -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/31/23
Copycat Killer -- NETFLIX SERIES
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Murder Mystery 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
COMING SOON
Agent Elvis -- NETFLIX SERIES
Furies -- NETFLIX FILM
I Am Georgina: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the February 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
You Season 4: Part 1: Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. Part one of Season 4 of You premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 9.prevnext
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
It's been a year since the couples from Love Is Blind Season 3 made their big decisions to get married or walk away single. Check in with the former fiancés to see where their relationships are today. Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.prevnext
Your Place or Mine - NETFLIX FILM
When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love. This romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.prevnext
Outer Banks: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city. In a trailer for Season 3 of the teen drama, John B can be seen reuniting with his long-lost father – who until the very end of the Season 2 finale had been presumed dead. Season 3 of Outer Banks airs on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 23.prev