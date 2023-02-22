Everything New Coming to Netflix in March 2023

As winter begins to come to a close and spring beckons in March, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on March 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2023.

COMING 3/1 Cheat -- NETFLIX SERIES Tonight You're Sleeping with Me -- NETFLIX FILM Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Big Daddy Burlesque Easy A Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2 The Hangover The Hangover: Part II The Hangover: Part III Little Angel: Volume 2 Magic Mike XXL National Lampoon's Animal House Open Season Open Season 2 Out of Africa Rango Seven Years in Tibet Sleepless in Seattle Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron The Other Boleyn Girl prevnext

COMING 3/2 - 3/9 Avail. 3/2/23 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Karate Sheep -- NETFLIX FAMILY Masameer County: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Sex/Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES This Is Where I Leave You Avail. 3/3/23 Love at First Kiss -- NETFLIX FILM Next in Fashion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Split the Root Avail. 3/4/23 Chris Rock: Selective Outrage -- NETFLIX COMEDY Divorce Attorney Shin -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/6/23 Ridley Jones: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/7/23 World War Z Avail. 3/8/23 Faraway -- NETFLIX FILM MH370: The Plane That Disappeared -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/9/23 You: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

COMING 3/10 - 3/20 Avail. 3/10/23 The Glory Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Have a nice day! -- NETFLIX FILM Luther: The Fallen Sun -- NETFLIX FILM Outlast -- NETFLIX SERIES Rana Naidu -- NETFLIX SERIES 10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2 20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2 30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2 Abs & Core Volume 1 Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2 Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1 Fitness for Runners Volume 1 High-Intensity Training : Volume 2 Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1 Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1 Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1 Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1 Yoga Volume 1 Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1 Avail. 3/14/23 Ariyoshi Assists -- NETFLIX SERIES Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/15/23 The Law of the Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES Money Shot: The Pornhub Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/16/23 The Chronicles of Riddick Kick-Ass 2 Pitch Black Riddick Shadow and Bone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Still Time -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/17/23 Dance 100 -- NETFLIX SERIES In His Shadow -- NETFLIX FILM Maestro in Blue -- NETFLIX SERIES The Magician's Elephant -- NETFLIX FILM Noise -- NETFLIX FILM Sky High: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/20/23 Carol Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

COMING 3/21 - 3/31 Avail. 3/21/23 We Lost Our Human -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/22/23 Invisible City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Waco: American Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/23/23 Johnny -- NETFLIX FILM The Night Agent -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/24/23 Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga -- NETFLIX FILM Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) Avail. 3/28/23 InuYasha: Seasons 4-5 Mae Martin: SAP -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/29/23 Emergency: NYC -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Unseen -- NETFLIX SERIES Wellmania -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/30/23 Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke -- NETFLIX SERIES Unstable -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/31/23 Copycat Killer -- NETFLIX SERIES Diary of a Mad Black Woman Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5 Kill Boksoon -- NETFLIX FILM Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) Murder Mystery 2 -- NETFLIX FILM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2 COMING SOON Agent Elvis -- NETFLIX SERIES Furies -- NETFLIX FILM I Am Georgina: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

