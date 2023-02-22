Everything New Coming to Netflix in March 2023

By Libby Birk

As winter begins to come to a close and spring beckons in March, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on March 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2023.

COMING 3/1

Cheat -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me -- NETFLIX FILM

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

prevnext

COMING 3/2 - 3/9

Avail. 3/2/23

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Karate Sheep -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Masameer County: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sex/Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

This Is Where I Leave You

Avail. 3/3/23

Love at First Kiss -- NETFLIX FILM

Next in Fashion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Split the Root

Avail. 3/4/23

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Divorce Attorney Shin -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/6/23

Ridley Jones: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/7/23

World War Z

Avail. 3/8/23

Faraway -- NETFLIX FILM

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/9/23

You: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

prevnext

COMING 3/10 - 3/20

Avail. 3/10/23

The Glory Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! -- NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Outlast -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu -- NETFLIX SERIES

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

Avail. 3/14/23

Ariyoshi Assists -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/15/23

The Law of the Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/16/23

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Still Time -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/17/23

Dance 100 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In His Shadow -- NETFLIX FILM

Maestro in Blue -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Magician's Elephant -- NETFLIX FILM

Noise -- NETFLIX FILM

Sky High: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/23

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

prevnext

COMING 3/21 - 3/31

Avail. 3/21/23

We Lost Our Human -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/22/23

Invisible City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Waco: American Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/23/23

Johnny -- NETFLIX FILM

The Night Agent -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/24/23

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Avail. 3/28/23

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/29/23

Emergency: NYC -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unseen -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wellmania -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/30/23

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unstable -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/31/23

Copycat Killer -- NETFLIX SERIES

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Murder Mystery 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

COMING SOON

Agent Elvis -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies -- NETFLIX FILM

I Am Georgina: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the February 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

YOU-netflix-pen-badgley.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

You Season 4: Part 1: Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. Part one of Season 4 of You premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 9.

prevnext

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES

raven-bartise-love-is-blind-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

It's been a year since the couples from Love Is Blind Season 3 made their big decisions to get married or walk away single. Check in with the former fiancés to see where their relationships are today. Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.

prevnext

Your Place or Mine - NETFLIX FILM

your-place-or-mine-netflix-reese-witherspoon-ashton-kutcher.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love. This romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.

prevnext

Outer Banks: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES

netflix-outer-banks-20096600.jpg

New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city. In a trailer for Season 3 of the teen drama, John B can be seen reuniting with his long-lost father – who until the very end of the Season 2 finale had been presumed dead. Season 3 of Outer Banks airs on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 23.

prev

Related:

0comments
Start the Conversation

of