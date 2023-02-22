Netflix Is Axing All 4 Seasons of a Nostalgic Nickelodeon Show

Netflix is axing all four seasons of a nostalgic Nickelodeon show. It's been revealed that Big Time Rush Seasons 1-4 will be exiting the streaming service on March 25. This gives fans of the iconic musical series just over a month to rewatch the show before it's shuffled off of Netflix.

Big Time Rush premiered in 2009 and "focuses on the Hollywood misadventures of four hockey players from Duluth, Minnesota, Kendall Knight, James Diamond, Carlos Garcia, and Logan Mitchell, after they are selected to form a boy band by fictional mega music producer Gustavo Rocque." The fictional characters were played by real-life Big Time Rush members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson. The series — which is named after the group — ran for 74 episodes, before ending in 2013. Notably, the show also spawned a film, Big Time Movie, which debuted in 2012.

Back in 2021, the guys in Big Time Rush began dropping more new songs, starting with the single "Call It Like I See It." At the time, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the band and they dished on how it felt to be dropping a brand new track after nearly a decade apart. "I mean, every aspect of it has been so much fun," Maslow told us. "I know that we all keep having these moments – we're looking around during a run-through being like, 'Oh, my lord. We're doing this.' It's so exciting being back at it."

PenaVega then explained that getting the band back together was something that took literal years. "We started the conversations I'd say a little over two years ago," he shared. "I don't think each one of us was ready at the same time. It was one and three, or two and two, or three and one." PenaVega noted that it was important for each of them to go "off and [do] what they wanted to do" before they could reunite as Big Time Rush. "I think we knew that we wanted to do Big Time Rush again at some point," he added. "We just didn't know exactly when."

Finally, Schmidt opened up about the group evolving their sound, saying, "Well, I mean, what is the new Big Time Rush? The new Big Time Rush is... I mean, I just think we've got more experience." He added, "Obviously our music tastes have evolved over time." Following their individual time of "soul-searching," Schmidt said, the group was just in the "right place in their life" for their reunion to be as special as it could be.