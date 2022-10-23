Netflix Just Removed One of Its First Original Shows, and Another Is Leaving Soon

One would think that Netflix's original series are safe in Netflix's catalog, but some of the streamer's earliest productions are now being removed. Hemlock Grove was removed from the Netflix streaming app on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a report by What's On Netflix, the show Lilyhammer will be leaving next month as well.

Hemlock Grove premiered on Netflix in 2013, when Netflix was still relatively new to producing its own original content. Since there were no licensing deals to work out, fans likely assumed that the show would be available there at all times, but last month Netflix announced that it was leaving with just four weeks' notice. In the case of Hemlock Grove, the company Gaumont International Television reportedly owns the distribution rights, and as of Saturday it has chosen to reserve them rather than selling them to Netflix.

The same is reportedly true for Lilyhammer. The crime dramedy was co-produced with another company in a deal that put its international distribution rights into different hands. Lilyhammer will leave Netflix on Monday, Nov. 21, and it's not clear when or where it might be available again.

Because distribution rights vary from country to country, there are some places in the world where you will still be able to watch these shows on Netflix. However, the U.S. will not be one of them. Meanwhile, Hemlock Grove at least is available on DVD and Blu-ray in what appear to be officially licensed releases. Home video versions of Lilyhammer seem to be more dubious.

The fact that these shows are not easily accessible on streaming services or home video raises concerns about piracy. Many people have long held that internet piracy is a symptom of access, not money – including Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in a recent interview with PopCulture.com. Speaking about recent cuts in the animation industry, he said: "It's an access problem, a service problem not a money problem. Not a price problem... People are going to – if it's really easy to get to their content, they're not going to pirate it, but you're creating a scenario where people are going to get into the habit of pirating."

With that in mind, hopefully, the companies holding the rights for Hemlock Grove and Lilyhammer will decide on a new U.S. distributor soon. For now, Lilyhammer is still available on Netflix for about a month.