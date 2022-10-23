Netflix Fans in Uproar Over Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix's new policies on password-sharing go into effect starting in 2023, and as more users hear about the rules, more are becoming infuriated. The streaming giant decided to implement this new system earlier this year after its first-ever fiscal quarter with no new subscribers to increase profits. Some subscribers say they will be done with the streamer once the new rule takes effect.

Netflix has enacted its new "homes" system in other countries already, and it expects to roll it out in the U.S. in early 2023. The company uses geographical data collected from internet service providers to determine when an account is being used outside of a single home. It will soon offer users the option to add an extra "home" to their account for a fee smaller than the cost of an entire subscription. This way account sharers can go on as they are and generous friends or family can continue to let loved ones into their queues.

This model is already in effect in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. There, customers pay an extra $2.00 per home. Of course, many users feel that this is a ripoff since account sharing now is common practice at no extra charge. Here's a look at how some have responded to the announcement.