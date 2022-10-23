Netflix Fans in Uproar Over Password Sharing Crackdown
Netflix's new policies on password-sharing go into effect starting in 2023, and as more users hear about the rules, more are becoming infuriated. The streaming giant decided to implement this new system earlier this year after its first-ever fiscal quarter with no new subscribers to increase profits. Some subscribers say they will be done with the streamer once the new rule takes effect.
Netflix has enacted its new "homes" system in other countries already, and it expects to roll it out in the U.S. in early 2023. The company uses geographical data collected from internet service providers to determine when an account is being used outside of a single home. It will soon offer users the option to add an extra "home" to their account for a fee smaller than the cost of an entire subscription. This way account sharers can go on as they are and generous friends or family can continue to let loved ones into their queues.
This model is already in effect in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. There, customers pay an extra $2.00 per home. Of course, many users feel that this is a ripoff since account sharing now is common practice at no extra charge. Here's a look at how some have responded to the announcement.
Too Much Trouble
so netflix is killing password sharing and the crazy part is, i would rather just not have access to netflix than deal with device verification and sending my buddy who’s the “account holder” $2.99 every month lmao— baron agatha belova/he who remains stan (@lord_anarchy) October 23, 2022
The day @netflix tries to penalize people for sharing passwords is the day I cancel it— Fat Uncle (@themrd81) October 19, 2022
Many users proclaimed that this new model would be too much trouble for them. They decided they would rather not have Netflix at all than feel obliged to send a few dollars per month to their friends or family.
Circumstances
Wait, so streaming at any additional IP for more than 2 weeks, would prompt more money? Wtf.
What about long hospital stays? Deployments? Phones? Kids at college? Streaming at work? Vacations? Babysitters? Hassling customers isn’t a good look.— Kelley Marie 🖤 (@industrial_baby) October 20, 2022
https://t.co/A9cOw0frqa
Users also questioned how this model would work in extenuating circumstances such as long trips or hospitalizations. Even for users who weren't sharing their passwords, they foresaw trouble.
Past Slogan
Netflix in 2017: Love is sharing a password.
Netflix in 2022: We will now charge you $3 each time you share a password.
Netflix is fake. https://t.co/ihyCyVadhk— EJ (@FulaniDude) October 19, 2022
its hilarious that netflix used to use password sharing as part of their marketing and now they're trying to outlaw it.— Carl Marks (@bornposting) October 23, 2022
Many fans noted that Netflix once tweeted the catchphrase: "Love is sharing a password."
Quality
netflix claiming they lost subscribed because of “password sharing” is the funniest thing i’ve ever heard. like no babe, you lost subscribers because you remove any series/movie that’s actually worth watching— Allison Manning (@_allisonmanning) October 18, 2022
Somebody needs to tell @netflix they lost customers because they kept raising the price & canceling the good shows after 1 season, not password sharing. I pay for 4 screens & I live in 2 cities plus travel a lot for work so now I gotta pay extra? This bout to be a shit show— Dr. Cosha_Pickles Esq. Pre-PhD (@CoshaPickles) October 23, 2022
Fans of Netflix's many canceled series suggested that the streamer should have focused more on delivering quality content than on micromanaging users.
Piracy
Before Netflix decides to crack down on password sharing it should remember that there have always been other ways to obtain content and if the terms set by them are unreasonable people will go back to their old ways...— Shubham Ganu (@shubhamganu) October 23, 2022
News: “Netflix Will No Longer Allow You To Share Passwords”October 22, 2022
Some feared that Netflix's new policy would simply encourage people to return to piracy.
Social Strain
Netflix will start charging for password sharing in 2023.
Families and friendships predicted to end soon.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) October 21, 2022
Users joked about the strain on their friendships and relationships when the password-sharing rule went into effect.
Privacy
Netflix bouta start charging for each profile that has your password? These companies just too far into our business. Talking about tracking locations of the different logins to determine if it’s in your house or not. Cancel that shit.— I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) October 23, 2022
Finally, many users were concerned with their privacy after reading this announcement. It calls to attention the fact that Netflix already tracks users' geographical location, among other data. They thought this was an ominous way to accompany bad news.