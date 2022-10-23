Netflix Fans in Uproar Over Password Sharing Crackdown

By Michael Hein

Netflix's new policies on password-sharing go into effect starting in 2023, and as more users hear about the rules, more are becoming infuriated. The streaming giant decided to implement this new system earlier this year after its first-ever fiscal quarter with no new subscribers to increase profits. Some subscribers say they will be done with the streamer once the new rule takes effect.

Netflix has enacted its new "homes" system in other countries already, and it expects to roll it out in the U.S. in early 2023. The company uses geographical data collected from internet service providers to determine when an account is being used outside of a single home. It will soon offer users the option to add an extra "home" to their account for a fee smaller than the cost of an entire subscription. This way account sharers can go on as they are and generous friends or family can continue to let loved ones into their queues.

This model is already in effect in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. There, customers pay an extra $2.00 per home. Of course, many users feel that this is a ripoff since account sharing now is common practice at no extra charge. Here's a look at how some have responded to the announcement.

Too Much Trouble

Many users proclaimed that this new model would be too much trouble for them. They decided they would rather not have Netflix at all than feel obliged to send a few dollars per month to their friends or family.

prevnext

Circumstances

Users also questioned how this model would work in extenuating circumstances such as long trips or hospitalizations. Even for users who weren't sharing their passwords, they foresaw trouble.

prevnext

Past Slogan

Many fans noted that Netflix once tweeted the catchphrase: "Love is sharing a password."

prevnext

Quality

Fans of Netflix's many canceled series suggested that the streamer should have focused more on delivering quality content than on micromanaging users.

prevnext

Piracy

Some feared that Netflix's new policy would simply encourage people to return to piracy.

prevnext

Social Strain

Users joked about the strain on their friendships and relationships when the password-sharing rule went into effect.

prevnext
0comments

Privacy

Finally, many users were concerned with their privacy after reading this announcement. It calls to attention the fact that Netflix already tracks users' geographical location, among other data. They thought this was an ominous way to accompany bad news.

prev
Start the Conversation

of