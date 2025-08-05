Netflix Just Picked up One of HBO Max’s Best Canceled Shows

A fan-favorite canceled HBO Max show has been picked up at Netflix.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that both seasons of the romantic comedy anthology Love Life are streaming now.

Premiering in 2020, the series follows a different person each season from their first romance until their last romance. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick led the first season, with Season 2 led by The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper. Season 1 also starred Zoë Chao, Sasha Compére, and Peter Vack, while Season 2 also starred Jessica Williams, Comedian CP, and Punkie Johnson. Lesley Manville narrated the first season, and Keith David was Season 2’s narrator.

Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick in Season 1 and William Jackson Harper in Season 2, is now on Netflix in the US!



The romantic anthology series follows Darby and Marcus from their first loves to their last. pic.twitter.com/wGhMPxbevR — Netflix (@netflix) August 5, 2025

Even though Season 1 has a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, the second season managed to get a 95% rating and Certified Fresh, making the cancellation after Season 2 all the more frustrating. HBO Max axed Love Life in December 2022, over a year after Season 2 premiered. Additionally, the streamer removed both seasons, so the fact that it’s finally available on a streaming platform again is good news. And it’s always possible that, depending on how well it does, perhaps more could be on the way.

Love Life was among the several canceled shows to be pulled from HBO Max during the streamer’s purge in 2022. Gordita Chronicles and Minx were taken off as well, with the latter’s second season renewal getting reversed. Meanwhile, Love Life is one of many titles being added to Netflix for August 2025. Other titles include Clueless, Fire Country Season 2, Wet Hot American Summer, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, Quantum Leap Seasons 1 and 2, and many more.

Meanwhile, shows that previously got canceled at HBO Max include And Just Like That…, Duster, and more, while The Righteous Gemstones has ended after four seasons. Whether they will suffer the same fate as Love Life is unknown. There are plenty of shows coming back to HBO Max, however, such as The Pitt, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus. New series include Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and an untitled Harry Potter reboot.

At the very least, fans of Love Life are able to finally stream the series once again, almost two years after it was removed from HBO Max. Both seasons of the anthology series are available now on Netflix.