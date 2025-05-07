Walton Goggins Speaks Out After ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Series Finale

Walton Goggins is mourning the end of The Righteous Gemstones.

The HBO comedy megahit created by Danny McBride finished its fourth and final season on Sunday, ending the run of one of the best comedies ever made for TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the series, Goggins plays Uncle “Baby” Billy Freeman, the mischievous country singer who is an antagonist in season 1 and a supporting character for the rest of the series’ run. His role in Gemstones was the start of his recent career hot streak, which includes star turns in Fallout and The White Lotus.

Goggins posted a tribute to the cast and crew of Gemstones on his Instagram feed on Sunday night.

“This Man [McBride]… these people… these memories… each day better than the one before. I love you one and all,” he wrote.

“What a privilege to be counted among you. YOU ARE ALL RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES. ‘Thou shalt remember these days and love each other for all time.’ Corinthians insert number here. Baby B,” he continued.

Goggins and McBride also worked together in the 2020 HBO comedy Vice Principals, which was similarly critically acclaimed. It’s his role in Gemstones, though, that has become his most iconic. Whether for his songs or his inimitable one-liners, Baby Billy is the best character in a show full of memorable miscreants. Let’s hope Goggins and McBride get up to more Misbehavin‘ in the future.