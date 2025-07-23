More Than 80 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2025

A new month of streaming is nearly here, with Netflix just releasing the full list of TV shows and movies arriving in August 2025.

While some new content will premiere on Aug. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August include fan-favorite movies like American Pie, Jurassic Park, and Clueless, as well as episodes of beloved shows including CBS’ Fire Country, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Starz’s Outlander, and Sullivan’s Crossing. Other highlights for the month include Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, Perfect Match Season 3, and The Truth About Jussie Smollett.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August.

Avail. 8/1/25

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/2/25

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/5/25

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/6/25

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/8/25

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/10/25

Marry Me

Avail. 8/11/25

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

Avail. 8/12/25

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 8/13/25

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/14/25

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 8/15/25

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/16/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Avail. 8/18/25

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Extant: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 8/19/25

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

Avail. 8/20/25

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/21/25

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/22/25

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/27/25

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/28/25

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/29/25

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



