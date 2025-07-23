More Than 80 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2025

A new month of streaming is nearly here, with Netflix just releasing the full list of TV shows and movies arriving in August 2025.
While some new content will premiere on Aug. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in August include fan-favorite movies like American Pie, Jurassic Park, and Clueless, as well as episodes of beloved shows including CBS’ Fire Country, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Starz’s Outlander, and Sullivan’s Crossing. Other highlights for the month include Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, Perfect Match Season 3, and The Truth About Jussie Smollett.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August.
Avail. 8/1/25
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/2/25
Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/5/25
Love Life: Seasons 1-2
Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/6/25
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/8/25
Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/10/25
Marry Me
Avail. 8/11/25
Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3
Avail. 8/12/25
Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/13/25
Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fixed — NETFLIX FILM
Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/14/25
In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 8/15/25
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/16/25
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Avail. 8/18/25
CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Extant: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 8/19/25
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1
Avail. 8/20/25
Fisk: Season 3
Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/21/25
The 355
Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/22/25
Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES
The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/27/25
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/28/25
Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY
My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/29/25
Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in August, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Happy Gilmore 2
Nearly 30 years after he won the golf championship and saved his grandmother’s house, Adam Sandler returned to the putting green and reprised his role as Happy Gilmore for Happy Gilmore 2. Picking up decades after the events of the 1996 cult sports-comedy classic, the movie also stars Christopher McDonald as Happy’s nemesis Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Happy’s love interest Virginia. Sandler co-wrote the movie 2 with Tim Herlihy, with Kyle Newacheck directing.
The Old Guard 2
Charlize Theron is back as Andromache of Scythia. On Wednesday, July 2, Netflix released The Old Guard 2, the anticipated sequel to Gina Prince-Bythewood’s 2020 film. After fighting to protect themselves in the original film, the sequel finds Andy and her team of immortal warriors fighting to protect humanity from a new formidable enemy who threatens their existence.
The Sandman Season 2
July was dedicated to The Sandman, with numerous installments of Season 2 dropping throughout the month. The hit show, based on Neil Gaiman’s comic books of the same name, centers around Morpheus, who journeys across worlds to restore his power after a period of imprisonment. In Season 2, Morpheus finds himself thrust back onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.