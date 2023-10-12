Netflix Just Lost a Hit Horror Movie at the Worst Possible Time

Netflix may have a content catalogue numbering in the hundreds, but the streamer's catalogue of horror films just got a bit smaller. On Oct. 1, as subscribers began their Halloween movie marathons, Netflix lost The Rental, a film praised by critics that also became the second-ever film to reach No. 1 on both theatrical and VOD charts at the same time following its debut in 2019.

Hitting theaters in July 2020, The Rental follows two couples on an oceanside getaway. What was indented to be a relaxing vacation takes a nightmarish turn, however, when they begin to suspect they are being watched in the house they rented. The film was co-written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg from a story by Franco. It also marked Franco's feature directorial debut. The Rental stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss.

The Rental grossed an estimated $130,000 from 251 theaters in its first day, and $420,871 over the weekend. It also placed No. 1 on Apple TV's list of most viewed titles, making it the second movie ever to top both theatrical and VOD charts at the same time. The movie was also well-received by critics, who gave it a 74% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "some tricky genre juggling makes The Rental a bit of a fixer-upper, but effective chills and a solid cast make this a fine destination for horror fans." The movie, however, wasn't as well-received by the audience, who gave it a 47% rotten score.

The Rental's removal from Netflix came after the film first joined the streaming platform in April 2022. The movie, distributed by IFC Films, ranked in the streamer's Top 10 Movies list for a short time, though it is unclear just how many subscribers tuned in to watch.

Although The Rental is no longer available to stream on Netflix, fans can still watch the film via IFC Films Unlimited and AMC+. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers have plenty of other options for their Halloween movie marathons, including the Fear Street trilogy, Creep, Gerald's Game, and His House. Netflix on Thursday also released Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, a miniseries based on the short story of the same name and other works by Edgar Allan Poe.