5 Shows Netflix Has Canceled in 2025 So Far

Netflix releases dozens of new original series every month as part of its continued push to bring subscribers more content exclusive to its catalog, but that doesn’t mean all of Netflix’s titles are safe.

Although the streamer has given renewals to shows such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Love Is Blind, and With Love, Megan, to name a few, five others have already been canceled in 2025.

The list of Netflix cancellations, which is sure to grow, includes a hit star-studded CIA drama and a series dubbed “Australia’s Yellowstone.” All shows have run at most three seasons, some getting the ax after just a single season, sparking outrage among viewers.

Although Netflix’s 2025 cancellation list is sure to grow as the months fly by, the total number of five axings is currently far less than the more than 20 shows that were cancelled in 2024. That list included titles like Girls5eva, KAOS, and That 90s Show. Keep scrolling to see the Netflix shows already canceled this year.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Jan. 24, 2024

Cancellation Date: Jan. 23, 2025

Synopsis: “Round by round, match by match, the best rugby teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the Guinness Six Nations Championship.”

Netflix’s tennis docu-series Six Nations: Full Contact was canceled in January just ahead of its second season. Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison confirmed the news at a media event in Rome, telling the crowd, “with respect to Netflix, they have made the strategic decision not to continue beyond Season Two with Six Nations: Full Contact.”

“Whilst we are disappointed about this decision, we understand it and reflect that this is a broad strategic decision that they have made at global level, reflecting their ongoing strategy towards sports documentaries,” he continued.

It’s unclear why Netflix opted not to move forward with a third season of the show, but Harrison said at the time that the streamer had been given assurances that the decision had “absolutely nothing to do with the way that the first season and second season… will be received by the market.”

Tour de France: Unchained (Three Seasons)

Photo Credit: Alex Broadway for Netflix

Premiere Date: June 8, 2023

Cancellation Date: Feb. 13, 2025

Synopsis: “Through tears and triumph, this engrossing documentary series follows several elite cycling teams as they compete in the world’s most grueling bike race.”

Sports docu-series have become increasingly popular for Netflix, but one of the streamer’s biggest ones couldn’t cycle past Season 3. Tour de France: Unchained, which covered the Tour de France, the world-renowned bicycle race, was canceled just before its third season.

“After three seasons, we are naturally coming to an end of this cycle,” a Netflix spokesperson told CyclingNews.com. “We’re very proud of the work we’ve done and of the public response to the documentary series, which has allowed us to offer a fresh take on this legendary competition.”

Although Netflix didn’t share an explanation for the show’s sudden cancellation, Le Parisien, the outlet that first confirmed the cancellation, suggested cost may have been a factor, as the streamer reportedly paid “hundreds of thousands of euros to the organizer and the teams that open their doors to the cameras.”

Surviving Summer (Two Seasons)

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: June 3, 2022

Cancellation Date: Feb. 14, 2025

Synopsis: “Wild child Summer tries to settle into sleepy Shorehaven and meets young surfer Ari, who’s on the mend from a serious injury but ready to compete again.”

More than a year after Surviving Summer Season 2 dropped in September 2023, the Australian teen drama was confirmed to be canceled in February of this year. Cancellation fears were first sparked back in December when series star Liliana Bowrey responded to a fan asking when Season 3 would premiere by sharing, “There isn’t one!!” What’s On Netflix confirmed just a few months later that Surviving Summer was officially canceled.

At this time, a reason for the cancellation remains unclear.

Territory (One Season)

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Oct. 24, 2024

Cancellation Date: Feb. 20, 2025

Synopsis: “When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future.”

Despite holding an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and being described as “Australia’s Yellowstone,” Territory was canceled at Netflix after just a single season. The show’s cancellation, first reported by C21 Media, was confirmed by Que Min Luu, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world,” a statement read. “Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future.”

During its brief run on the platform, Territory not only reached No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English-language TV shows within one week of streaming, but also reached the Top 10 list in 74 countries, its early success initially sparking hope for a Season 2 renewal that ultimately never came.

The Recruit (Two Seasons)

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Premiere Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Cancellation Date: March 5, 2025

Synopsis: “Recruited out of law school by the CIA, a daredevil young attorney leaps unprepared into the dangerous world of international espionage.”

Perhaps the most shocking cancellation on the list, the Noah Centineo-fronted CIA drama The Recruit was axed after two successful seasons. Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens in the series, shared the news on Threads just weeks after Season 3 premiered, telling fans, “The Recruit has been cancelled yall.”

Although an explanation for the show’s upsetting cancellation wasn’t given, Deadline later reported that there was a decline in viewership, which ultimately led to the decision not to move forward with a third season.