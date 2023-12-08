Ray Romano to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series

Ray Romano is adding a new credit to his name. The Everybody Loves Raymond alum has signed on to star in Netflix's upcoming dark comedy No Good Deed, from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, Deadline reports.

The upcoming series is "a half-hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare," according to the logline. Romano is tapped to portray Paul Morgan throughout the eight-episode series. Paul is described as a constantly stressed and flat broke contractor who is desperate to retire, pay off his debts, and escape LA. He believes that selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all his and his wife Lydia's problems, but his past mistakes will continue to haunt him.

Further casting for the series has not been announced at this time. Like Dead to Me, No Good Deed will be executive produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will direct the No Good Deed pilot, along with additional episodes. Netflix ordered the comedy to series in May 2022.

"No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house," Feldman, who serves as executive producer, said at the time, per Variety. "I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment."

Romano is best known for his portrayal of Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, the sitcom that ran for nine seasons between 1996 and 2005. The actor won three Emmys for the series, one for lead actor and two for comedy series. Romano's other credits include TNT's Men of a Certain Age, NBC's Parenthood, HBO's Vinyl, Made for Love, and Get Shorty. He recently co-wrote, directed and starred in the movie Somewhere In Queens, a film that marked his directorial debut that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was released in theatres in April 2023. He was also recently featured in episodes of Pete Davidson's Peacock comedy series Bupkis. He is next set to star alongside Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum in Apple's Project Artemis.