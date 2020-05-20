Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2020
As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on June 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
COMING 6/1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
COMING 6/2 - 6/10
Avail. 6/20/2020:
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family
Avail. 6/3/2020:
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary
Avail. 6/4/2020:
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original
Avail. 6/5/2020:
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 103
The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Avail. 6/6/2020:
Queen of the South: Season 4
Avail. 6/7/2020:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)
Avail. 6/8/2020:
Before I Fall
Avail. 6/10/2020:
Curon — Netflix Original
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — Netflix Original
COMING 6/11 - 6/13
Avail. 6/11/2020:
Pose: Season 2
Avail. 6/12/2020:
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
The Search — Netflix Original
The Woods — Netflix Original
Avail. 6/13/2020:
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
COMING 6/14 - 6/19
Avail. 6/19/2020:
Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Avail. 6/15/2020:
Underdogs
Avail 6/16/2020:
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Avail. 6/17/2020:
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original
Avail 6/18/2020:
A Whisker Away — Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Avail. 6/19/2020:
Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat — Netflix Film
Floor is Lava — Netflix Original
Lost Bullet — Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film
The Politician — Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family
Wasp Network — Netflix Film
COMING 6/21 - 6/30
Avail. 6/21/2020:
Goldie
Avail. 6/22/2020:
Dark Skies
Avail. 6/23/2020:
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special
Avail. 6/24/2020:
Athlete A — Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film
Avail. 6/26/2020:
Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film
Home Game — Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
Avail. 6/29/2020:
Bratz: The Movie
Avail. 6/30/2020:
Adú — Netflix Film
BNA — Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special
Coming Soon:
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay — Netflix Original
One Take — Netflix Film
Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.
'OZARK' - Season 3
Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates his family of four from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.
'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8.
"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are avilable to stream on Netflix now.
'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.
Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.