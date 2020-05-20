Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2020

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on June 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING 6/1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

COMING 6/2 - 6/10

Avail. 6/20/2020:

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family

Avail. 6/3/2020:

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary

Avail. 6/4/2020:

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga  — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original

Avail. 6/5/2020:

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 103

The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Avail. 6/6/2020:

Queen of the South: Season 4

Avail. 6/7/2020:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

Avail. 6/8/2020:

Before I Fall

Avail. 6/10/2020:

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — Netflix Original

COMING 6/11 - 6/13

Avail. 6/11/2020:

Pose: Season 2

Avail. 6/12/2020: 

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original

Avail. 6/13/2020:

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

COMING 6/14 - 6/19

Avail. 6/19/2020:

Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Avail. 6/15/2020:

Underdogs

Avail 6/16/2020:

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Avail. 6/17/2020:

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

Avail 6/18/2020: 

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Avail. 6/19/2020: 

Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat — Netflix Film

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

The Politician — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film

COMING 6/21 - 6/30

Avail. 6/21/2020:

Goldie

Avail. 6/22/2020:

Dark Skies

Avail. 6/23/2020:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special

Avail. 6/24/2020: 

Athlete A — Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film

Avail. 6/26/2020:

Amar y vivir — Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film

Home Game — Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

Avail. 6/29/2020:

Bratz: The Movie

Avail. 6/30/2020:

Adú — Netflix Film

BNA — Netflix Anime

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special

Coming Soon: 

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay — Netflix Original

One Take — Netflix Film

Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3

Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates his family of four from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2

In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. 

"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are avilable to stream on Netflix now.

'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. 

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.  Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

