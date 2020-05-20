Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2020

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on June 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING 6/1 Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven Bad News Bears Cape Fear Casper Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card Clueless Cocomelon: Season 1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial The Healer Inside Man Lust, Caution Observe and Report Priest The Silence of the Lambs Starship Troopers The Boy The Car (1977) The Disaster Artist The Help The Lake House The Queen Twister V for Vendetta Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story West Side Story You Don’t Mess with the Zohan Zodiac

COMING 6/2 - 6/10 Avail. 6/20/2020: Alone: Season 6 Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family Avail. 6/3/2020: Lady Bird Killing Gunther Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary Avail. 6/4/2020: Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original Avail. 6/5/2020: 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film Hannibal: Seasons 103 The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original Avail. 6/6/2020: Queen of the South: Season 4 Avail. 6/7/2020: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly) Avail. 6/8/2020: Before I Fall Avail. 6/10/2020: Curon — Netflix Original DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary Middle Men My Mister: Season 1 Reality Z — Netflix Original

COMING 6/11 - 6/13 Avail. 6/11/2020: Pose: Season 2 Avail. 6/12/2020: Addicted to Life Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family One Piece: Alabasta One Piece: East Blue One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family The Search — Netflix Original The Woods — Netflix Original Avail. 6/13/2020: Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6 Milea

COMING 6/14 - 6/19 Avail. 6/19/2020: Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original Avail. 6/15/2020: Underdogs Avail 6/16/2020: Baby Mama Charlie St. Cloud The Darkness Frost/Nixon Avail. 6/17/2020: An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original Avail 6/18/2020: A Whisker Away — Netflix Film The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original Avail. 6/19/2020: Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary Feel the Beat — Netflix Film Floor is Lava — Netflix Original Lost Bullet — Netflix Film Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film The Politician — Netflix Original Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family Wasp Network — Netflix Film

COMING 6/21 - 6/30 Avail. 6/21/2020: Goldie Avail. 6/22/2020: Dark Skies Avail. 6/23/2020: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special Avail. 6/24/2020: Athlete A — Netflix Documentary Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film Avail. 6/26/2020: Amar y vivir — Netflix Original Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film Home Game — Netflix Documentary Straight Up Avail. 6/29/2020: Bratz: The Movie Avail. 6/30/2020: Adú — Netflix Film BNA — Netflix Anime George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special Coming Soon: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay — Netflix Original One Take — Netflix Film Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2 The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3 (Photo: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX) Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates his family of four from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are avilable to stream on Netflix now.