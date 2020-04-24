'Dead to Me' Season 2 Trailer Released

The first full-length trailer for Dead to Me Season 2 was released Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and it reveals that Jen and Judy — played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini — have found themselves way in over their heads. Even still, it appears that their bond is strengthening. "What happens at the end of season one changes the dynamic between them," Cardellini told ET in 2019.

"The whole first season is built on Judy concealing a secret, while initiating this intimacy [with Jen]," she continued. "The idea that they would both be aware of everything going into the second season — the balance has been changed because of something that Jen potentially did. We don't know why she did it or how she did it, and I feel like it will be an interesting turn of events the way they relate to each other going forward. They clearly need each other now."

I absolutely loved Season 1 of #DeadToMe. I’m talking to @1Capplegate and @LindaCardellini soon, and I can already tell Season 2 is gonna be good. pic.twitter.com/Vh38ap2dmh — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 24, 2020

In June, Applegate spoke with NPR's Terry Gross and addressed how the series approaches the grieving processes from a comedic standpoint. "There is always — in that darkest parts of your life, you are trying to find the humor in life because you need some repose. And I think that the way it's written is not jokes. It's people just trying to, like, have a minute away from all the pain that they're feeling. She went on to say that she loves "the idea of this grief being so completely messy and unexpected and unapologetic, especially for my character Jen, who is operating in the world not from any kind of, like, thoughts."

"She's really just trying to survive," Applegate went on to say. "She's trying to keep her head above water, and there's a lot of shame in that. There's shame in, like, not stopping your grief when everyone wants you to stop your grief. I mean, I've been there. I've had times in my life that were so incredibly painful, and I, in other people's eyes, wasn't dealing with it the way I should have dealt with it. And that's really hard because you don't know how else to deal with it but the way that you are feeling." Season 1 of Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 debuts May 8.