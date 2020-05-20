Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020

As May inches closer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans, so keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout June 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in June, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29 Leaving 6/1/2020: The King’s Speech Leaving 6/3/2020: God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Leaving 6/4/2020: A Perfect Man Leaving 6/7/2020: Equilibrium From Paris With Love Leaving 6/9/2020: Mad Men: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 6/10/2020: Standoff Leaving 6/11/2020: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1 Leaving 6/12/2020: Dragonheart Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer Dragonheart: A New Beginning Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire Leaving 6/13/2020: Cutie and the Boxer Leaving 6/16/2020: The Stanford Prison Experiment Leaving 6/22/2020: Tarzan Tarzan II Leaving 6/24/2020: Avengers: Infinity War Leaving 6/27/2020: Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection Leaving 6/29/2020: The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

LEAVING 6/30/2020: 21 The Amityville Horror The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8 Blow The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Brooklyn’s Finest Center Stage Chasing Amy Cheers: Season 1-11 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Chloe Click Cloverfield The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Duchess Elizabeth Elizabeth: The Golden Age Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Ghost Rider Happyish: Season 1 Here Alone Inception Instructions Not Included The Invention of Lying Julie & Julia Kate & Leopold Kiss the Girls The Last Samurai Limitless: Season 1 Little Monsters Mansfield Park The Mask of Zorro The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions Minority Report Patriot Games Philadelphia The Polar Express Race to Witch Mountain The Ring Scary Movie Sliver Stuart Little 2 Tremors Tremors 2: Aftershocks Tremors 3: Back to Perfection Tremors 4: The Legend Begins Tremors 5: Bloodline What Lies Beneath Yes Man

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorite movies or TV shows on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge. (Photo: Netflix) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are avilable to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3 (Photo: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX) Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates his family of four from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.