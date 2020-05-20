Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020

By Libby Birk

As May inches closer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans, so keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout June 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in June, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29

Leaving 6/1/2020:

The King’s Speech

Leaving 6/3/2020:

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/2020:

A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/2020:

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

Leaving 6/9/2020:

Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 6/10/2020:

Standoff

Leaving 6/11/2020:

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/2020:

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving 6/13/2020:

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/2020:

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/2020:

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Leaving 6/24/2020:

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/2020:

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/2020:

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

LEAVING 6/30/2020:

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Is one of your favorite movies or TV shows on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge.

(Photo: Netflix)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2

(Photo: Netflix)

In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. 

"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are avilable to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3

(Photo: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX)

Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates his family of four from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. 

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

