Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020
As May inches closer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans, so keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout June 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in June, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.
After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29
Leaving 6/1/2020:
The King’s Speech
Leaving 6/3/2020:
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/2020:
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/2020:
Equilibrium
From Paris With Love
Leaving 6/9/2020:
Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 6/10/2020:
Standoff
Leaving 6/11/2020:
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/2020:
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving 6/13/2020:
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/2020:
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/2020:
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Leaving 6/24/2020:
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/2020:
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/2020:
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2
LEAVING 6/30/2020:
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
