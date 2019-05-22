Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2019

As June 1 approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in June, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 6/1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

LEAVING 6/4 – 6/24

Leaving 6/4/19:

District 9

Leaving 6/5/19:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving 6/6/19:

The Soloist

Leaving 6/14/19:

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving 6/15/19:

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving 6/16/19:

Death Race

Leaving 6/24/19:

Disney’s Mulan 2

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting original Netflix series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

Our Planet: In Our Planet, Netflix takes a swipe at BBC-style docu-series that focus on the wonders of planet Earth. The eight-part series was produced with Silverback Films, whose director Alastair Fothergill was behind Planet Earth and Blue Planet, and is narrated by the one and only Sir David Attenborough.

“Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” Attenborough said at the WWF’s State of the Planet event in London last year. “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention. Our Planet brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide.”

Our Planet is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE’

Zac Efron stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a chronicle of his crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, single mom Liz (played by Lily Collins) — who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is streaming on Netflix now.

‘NAILED IT’ — SEASON 3

Netflix continues its beloved Nailed It series, wherein amateur bakers compete for the golden chef’s hat — along with $10,000. Host Nicole Byer and pastry chef/judge Jacques Torres will once again return.

The six-episode season will see competitors serving up a number of different treats, with each episode tackling a different theme, like Marvel, “Prehistoric Bakes” and “Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Nailed It are available to stream on Netflix now; season 3 drops on the streaming platform Friday, May 17.

‘JAILBIRDS’

Jailbirds follows incarcerated women in the Sacramento County Jail as they fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside. Though the docuseries profiles male inmates, most of the screen time is devoted to the women’s floor. The show gives a unique look into the perspective of an inmate at a county jail, which differs from prison in that the people who have been arrested can’t make bail and are awaiting arraignment or trial.

Jailbirds is streaming on Netflix now.