‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Official Trailer Released by Netflix

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is set to premiere on Dec. 31. And to get fans ready, Netflix just released the official trailer for the new season. The trailer first shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Willam Zabka) joining forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo. But John Kreese (Martin Kove) is getting his own help by bringing back Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help train the Cobra Kai students for the All Valley Under 18 Karate tournament.

“As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious,” the official synopsis states. “What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Fans are excited to have Terry Silver back in the mix as he was the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III. Back in August, Griffith appeared on the Cobra Kai Kompanion podcast and talked about working with Macchio again. “Cut to, you know, 30 years later, when I had walked on set because I hadn’t seen Ralph, our paths hadn’t crossed in all those years, just to see him on set of Cobra Kai, it was just so bizarre,” Griffith said per Heavy. “We were like looking at each other smiling and you know, you get this feeling that you go, ‘Ah, this was a good experience with this person.’ I don’t remember a lot but I remember this is a really positive thing and that’s — I walked away saying, ‘I’m happy I’m here.’”

Cobra Kai is the sequel series to The Karate Kid movie franchise and made its debut on YouTube Red in 2018. The show moved to Netflix last year ahead of Season 3. Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai, recently spoke to the New York Post about what to expect for the fourth season.

“‘It’s never too late’ is kind of the whole premise,” List says. “There are all these complicated relationships. It’s never too late for a second chance. With Johnny, it’s like, he didn’t peak in the ’80s. He can come back. I love a redemption story.”