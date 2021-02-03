2021 Golden Globes Getting Major Backlash for 'Emily in Paris' Nomination

Tuesday's Golden Globes 2021 nominations list came with more than just a few surprises. While the Twitterverse applauded nominations like Chadwick Boseman's posthumous best actor nod for his final film credit in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, another Netflix nomination raised plenty of eyebrows and caused even more controversy online. The Lily Collins-starring comedy-drama Emily in Paris received a nomination in the Best Television Series ― Musical or Comedy, with Collins also getting a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Debuting on the streaming platform back in October, the Darren Star-created series follows a 20-something Chicago woman who moves to Paris after she receives a surprising job opportunity. The series, however, was met with more criticism than fanfare, receiving backlash for everything from the titular character Emily Cooper's age to its clichés and accusations that it portrays just a single vision of Paris. Emily in Paris even failed to win over critics, receiving just a 63% Tomatometer scoring on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score was even harsher, sitting at 59%.

Given those stats and the months of controversy, hearing Emily in Paris read off as one of the nominees Tuesday morning shocked many. As people took to social media to call out snubs and celebrate rightfully deserved nominations, a heated discussion was also sparked surrounding the Netflix original series. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.