2021 Golden Globes Getting Major Backlash for 'Emily in Paris' Nomination
Tuesday's Golden Globes 2021 nominations list came with more than just a few surprises. While the Twitterverse applauded nominations like Chadwick Boseman's posthumous best actor nod for his final film credit in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, another Netflix nomination raised plenty of eyebrows and caused even more controversy online. The Lily Collins-starring comedy-drama Emily in Paris received a nomination in the Best Television Series ― Musical or Comedy, with Collins also getting a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Debuting on the streaming platform back in October, the Darren Star-created series follows a 20-something Chicago woman who moves to Paris after she receives a surprising job opportunity. The series, however, was met with more criticism than fanfare, receiving backlash for everything from the titular character Emily Cooper's age to its clichés and accusations that it portrays just a single vision of Paris. Emily in Paris even failed to win over critics, receiving just a 63% Tomatometer scoring on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score was even harsher, sitting at 59%.
Given those stats and the months of controversy, hearing Emily in Paris read off as one of the nominees Tuesday morning shocked many. As people took to social media to call out snubs and celebrate rightfully deserved nominations, a heated discussion was also sparked surrounding the Netflix original series. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Texts from my mom: "Why the hell is Emily in Paris nominated for anything. That is not good" #GoldenGlobes— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) February 3, 2021
"The next time you're overcome by imposter syndrome just take a deep breath and remember that 'Emily in Paris' got nominated for a Golden Globe," one person joked. Replying to the tweet, somebody else expressed their shock at the nomination, writing, "you're lying."prevnext
me: ugh I’m afraid to write a pilot because what if it’s bad
twitter: emily in paris was nominated for a golden globe— becca 💎💁🏻♀️ (@thereal_becca) February 3, 2021
"An award that nominates 'Emily in Paris' in multiple categories has no legitimacy to call Minari a foreign language film," somebody else said of Tuesday's nominations. "Yes, I'm bitter."prevnext
Emily in Paris being nominated and I May Destroy You not being nominated is the most golden globes shit I can think of— Otto Fernandez (@OttoFernandez) February 3, 2021
Other said the nominations for the series made the Golden Globes "irrelevant" considering some of the snubs. One person wrote, "Nominating Lily Collins for Emily In Paris and not nominating Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You seals the irrelevance of the Golden Globes, good grief."prevnext
Oops. Then I glanced one category over and saw the Best Comedy Series nomination for "Emily In Paris."
Yeah. I think I'm done. We take these clowns too seriously as is. #GoldenGlobes— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 3, 2021
"In light of Emily in Paris being nominated for a Golden Globe I am pleased to announce that I have nominated a collection of text messages I wrote on Ambien for a Nobel Prize," somebody joked.prevnext
When I saw Emily in Paris on the nominations for the golden globes pic.twitter.com/qN4DJB55W8— ioanna's last braincell 🖤 (@lemcnlyman) February 3, 2021
Another person took the opportunity to poke fun at the series, which has been slammed for a few of its scenes. That person tweeted, "The funniest scene from Emily in Paris is when it got nominated at the [Golden Globes]. I'm laughing so hard."prevnext
Nominating Emily in Paris for multiple #GoldenGlobes is like trying to give Starbucks a clutch of James Beard Awards for the different grab and go sandwiches they sell at airports.— Karen Tongson (@inlandemperor) February 3, 2021
Several people took the nomination as some personal inspiration to move forward with projects they have deemed unfit for bigger aspirations. One person joked, "Emily in Paris got nominated for two Golden Globes today so uhhhh yeah time to send poems to some dream journals." Another person said if Emily in Paris can achieve a Golden Globes nomination, "truly anything is possible."prevnext
WHY IS EMILY IN PARIS NOMINATED FOR SO MANY GLOBES.— Jennifer Marie (@notajenny) February 3, 2021
The first season of Emily in Paris is available for streaming on Netflix. Despite the initial response to the series, it has been picked up for a second season, which does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!prev