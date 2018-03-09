Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in January

New year, new movies and shows to binge-watch on Netflix.

The streaming service will add a slew of fan-favorites and blockbuster classic films.

Among those beloved flicks are the Batman and Bring It On sagas, proving there are options for every movie lover.

Netflix, which plans to release more than 200 original projects in 2018, is also releasing some top-notch television series to its January roster.

Grace and Frankie season 4 and Lovesick season 3 will be made available in January for your viewing pleasure!

Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV watching schedule?

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January.

Coming 1/1:

Avail. 1/1/1810,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Coming 1/2 – 1/15:

Avail. 1/2/18

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Avail. 1/5/18

Before I Wake— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/6/18

Episodes: Season 1-5

Avail. 1/8/18

The Conjuring

Avail. 1/10/18

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Avail. 1/12/18

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Disgraceful— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/14/18

Wild Hogs

Avail. 1/15/18

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Coming 1/16 – 1/31:

Avail. 1/16/18

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

Avail. 1/17/18

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Avail. 1/18/18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/19/18

Drug Lords: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/23/18

Todd Glass: Act Happy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/24/18

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/25/18

Acts of Vengeance

Avail. 1/26/18

A Futile and Stupid Gesture— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/28/18

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/29/18

The Force

Avail. 1/30/18

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/31/18

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

Movies to stream on a snow day:

If winter weather has you stuck indoors for a day, why not explore some top-rated films on Netflix? Check out some of our favorite options below.

‘MOANA’:

A perfect family film, Moana follows an adventurous teenager of the same name (Auli’i Cravalho) who sails out on a dangerous mission to save people of her Polynesian land. Over the course of her journey, she meets Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a once-mighty demigod, who reluctantly helps guide her in her quest to become a master way-finder.

Once they join forces, the pair sail across the open ocean on an adventure-packed voyage that leads them to encounter terrifying monsters and face improbable odds.

During the adventurous animated film, Moana achieves fulfillment of an ancient quest that her ancestors first set out on, and she discovers the one thing she had always sought: an identity of her own.

‘Doctor Strange’:

Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a world-renowned confident surgeon whose life becomes flipped after he is involved in a car accident that robs him of his gift: the use of his hands.

He tries every cure that traditional medicine has to offer to no avail.

When all else fails, the skeptical doctor seeks hope in the mysterious monk society of Kamar-Taj. Strange soon learns that Kamar-Taj is at the front line of a battle being waged against dark forces that are practically invisible and intent on destroying reality as we know it.

Strange is eventually forced to choose between his life of fortune and status or leaving it behind in order to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

‘The Disappointments Room’:

Dana Barrow (Kate Beckinsale) moves to a stately manor in the countryside, along with her husband David (Mel Raido) and their 5-year-old son Lucas (Duncan Joiner), so they can start a new life after leaving behind the business and noise of their former home in Brooklyn.

Once the family settles into their new normal, Dana encounter frightening visions and dreams she is unable to explain. The mystery only elevates when Dana stumbles upon a hidden room in her new house’s attic.

When she finds the key, Dana unlocks the door and unearths the tragic past of the family who lived in the home 100 years ago.

‘Pete’s Dragon’:

Meacham (Robert Redford) is a woodcarver who regales all the local children with tall-tales of a hidden dragon that lives deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), his daughter, believes these are just silly stories.

This is, until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley).

Pete, a 10-year-old orphan boy, claims to live in the woods with a giant, but very friendly dragon.

Grace enlists the help of a young girl named Natalie (Oona Laurence) and together they set out to explore whether Pete’s unbelievable claim could be a reality.