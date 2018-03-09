Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in January

New year, new movies and shows to binge-watch on Netflix.
The streaming service will add a slew of fan-favorites and blockbuster classic films.
Among those beloved flicks are the Batman and Bring It On sagas, proving there are options for every movie lover.
Netflix, which plans to release more than 200 original projects in 2018, is also releasing some top-notch television series to its January roster.
Grace and Frankie season 4 and Lovesick season 3 will be made available in January for your viewing pleasure!
Ready to plan out your upcoming film and TV watching schedule?
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January.
Coming 1/1:
Avail. 1/1/1810,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Coming 1/2 – 1/15:
Avail. 1/2/18
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Avail. 1/5/18
Before I Wake— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/6/18
Episodes: Season 1-5
Avail. 1/8/18
The Conjuring
Avail. 1/10/18
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Avail. 1/12/18
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Disgraceful— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/14/18
Wild Hogs
Avail. 1/15/18
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Coming 1/16 – 1/31:
Avail. 1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4
Avail. 1/17/18
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Avail. 1/18/18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/19/18
Drug Lords: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/23/18
Todd Glass: Act Happy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/24/18
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/25/18
Acts of Vengeance
Avail. 1/26/18
A Futile and Stupid Gesture— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/28/18
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/29/18
The Force
Avail. 1/30/18
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/31/18
Disney·Pixar Cars 3
Movies to stream on a snow day:
If winter weather has you stuck indoors for a day, why not explore some top-rated films on Netflix? Check out some of our favorite options below.
‘MOANA’:
A perfect family film, Moana follows an adventurous teenager of the same name (Auli’i Cravalho) who sails out on a dangerous mission to save people of her Polynesian land. Over the course of her journey, she meets Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a once-mighty demigod, who reluctantly helps guide her in her quest to become a master way-finder.
Once they join forces, the pair sail across the open ocean on an adventure-packed voyage that leads them to encounter terrifying monsters and face improbable odds.
During the adventurous animated film, Moana achieves fulfillment of an ancient quest that her ancestors first set out on, and she discovers the one thing she had always sought: an identity of her own.
‘Doctor Strange’:
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a world-renowned confident surgeon whose life becomes flipped after he is involved in a car accident that robs him of his gift: the use of his hands.
He tries every cure that traditional medicine has to offer to no avail.
When all else fails, the skeptical doctor seeks hope in the mysterious monk society of Kamar-Taj. Strange soon learns that Kamar-Taj is at the front line of a battle being waged against dark forces that are practically invisible and intent on destroying reality as we know it.
Strange is eventually forced to choose between his life of fortune and status or leaving it behind in order to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.
‘The Disappointments Room’:
Dana Barrow (Kate Beckinsale) moves to a stately manor in the countryside, along with her husband David (Mel Raido) and their 5-year-old son Lucas (Duncan Joiner), so they can start a new life after leaving behind the business and noise of their former home in Brooklyn.
Once the family settles into their new normal, Dana encounter frightening visions and dreams she is unable to explain. The mystery only elevates when Dana stumbles upon a hidden room in her new house’s attic.
When she finds the key, Dana unlocks the door and unearths the tragic past of the family who lived in the home 100 years ago.
‘Pete’s Dragon’:
Meacham (Robert Redford) is a woodcarver who regales all the local children with tall-tales of a hidden dragon that lives deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), his daughter, believes these are just silly stories.
This is, until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley).
Pete, a 10-year-old orphan boy, claims to live in the woods with a giant, but very friendly dragon.
Grace enlists the help of a young girl named Natalie (Oona Laurence) and together they set out to explore whether Pete’s unbelievable claim could be a reality.